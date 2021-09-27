Victor Cruz's Daughter Kennedy, 9, Walks in First American Girl Fashion Show — See the Photos!

Victor Cruz's daughter Kennedy modeled one of the new American Girl dolls' looks for the annual fashion show last week

Kennedy Cruz and Victor Cruz attend American Girl celebrates debut of World By Us and 35th Anniversary with fashion event in partnership with Harlem's Fashion Row on September 23, 2021 at American Girl Place in New York City

Victor Cruz is one proud dad!

Last Thursday, the former New York Giants star, 34, and his daughter attended American Girl's 35th anniversary fashion show event in New York City, where Cruz's 9-year-old daughter Kennedy walked the runway for the first time.

At the event, which also celebrated the debut of American Girl's World by Us doll and book line to promote unity and equality, Kennedy modeled one of the new dolls' looks.

According to a press release, the doll collection, created in partnership with Harlem's Fashion Row, introduced a "new cast of contemporary characters — Makena Williams™, Evette Peeters™, and Maritza Ochoa™ — whose stories reflect several important social issues, and the value of working together to create a better world. "

Asked about the event and what it means to him, Cruz said, "This is something that involves inclusion that brings little girls together, that lets them see themselves in the dolls, that's the best part. That's the unique part, it's them seeing themselves in the dolls and living through everyday life seeing that truth."

Kennedy Cruz walks the runway during American Girl celebrates debut of World By Us and 35th Anniversary with fashion event in partnership with Harlem's Fashion Row on September 23, 2021 at American Girl Place in New York City Victor Cruz, Kennedy Cruz and Chanel Iman attend American Girl celebrates debut of World By Us and 35th Anniversary with fashion event in partnership with Harlem's Fashion Row on September 23, 2021 at American Girl Place in New York City.

The father of one also spoke about his influence on his daughter's fashion, sharing that he teaches her to "just dress how she feels."

"It's been quite a few years since she's taken any fashion advice from me because she likes to get dressed herself and do things herself and go in her own closet and she does a really good job! So I just teach her to express herself," he added.

The athlete shared photos from the event on his Instagram page, writing that Kennedy's modeling debut was a "proud dad moment for me."

"My baby is blossoming into a star!" he added.

Also at the show was model Chanel Iman, who was joined by her little girls Cassie Snow, 21 months, and Cali Clay, 3.