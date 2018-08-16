Vicki Gunvalson Reveals Her Hilarious Grandparenting Strategy: 'They Get Whatever They Want'

The days of strict parenting for Vicki Gunvalson are over — now she’s enjoying spoiling her grandchildren!

The Real Housewives of Orange County star admitted to PEOPLE in an interview for Celeb Parents Get Real that since her kids Briana, 31, and Mike, 32, are grown up, she’s not as focused on being the rule enforcer when it comes to Briana’s two sons Troy and Owen.

“I am not a strict grandparent,” says Gunvalson, 56. “Troy and Owen can do whatever they want, whenever they want. They get whatever they want.”

She adds, laughing, “That’s the role of a grandparent.”

Gunvalson, who became a first-time mother at 22, says that her best quality as a parent is that she taught Mike and Briana “to be respectful” around others, as well as how to “manage money correctly and really work hard.”

“I was not ever handing everything out to them,” she explains. “They had to earn their first car and earn their paychecks and go to work. So that was good, because life isn’t a handout.”

Another thing Gunvalson passed on to her kids? Her passion and willingness to let her voice be heard.

“Mike and Briana are both passionate and they voice their opinions a lot, and that’s definitely my children,” she says. “They definitely don’t hold back when they’ve got something to say.”