Vicki Gunvalson's First Granddaughter Has Arrived: 'A Beautiful Healthy Blessing,' Says Father

The Real Housewives of Orange County alum has three grandsons: Troy, 9, Owen, 7, and Hank, 1

Vicki Gunvalson officially has a granddaughter!

Ryan, 37, announced the birth of the couple's first daughter, named Cora Rose, and showed off the newborn in a series of photos on his Instagram page.

"On February 23rd, she arrived and completed our Culberson family 💕," Ryan wrote alongside the adorable images. The parents also share sons Troy, 9, Owen, 7, and Hank, 1.

"Cora Rose is a whopping 4 lbs. 13 oz. as we bring her home from the hospital today," the father of four continued. "She's a beautiful healthy blessing and we're all so in love! Owen said 'I guess I love her'. 💙💙💙💗."

The first photo shows Cora lying in her bed at the hospital in an off-white onesie covered in pink flowers that matches the bow atop her head. In the next shot, the newborn appears swaddled in a floral-print blanket that also matches her headband.

Behind her in each of the first two shots is a letter board displaying her name, birthdate, and size.

In the next picture, Briana and Ryan's son Owen faintly smiles as he carefully cradles his baby sister in his arms.

Ryan gives his followers a close-up shot of baby Cora in the following frame before ending the post with a photo of the newborn lying in her crib.

Vicki Gunvalson’s First Granddaughter Arrives Credit: Ryan Culberson/Instagram

Briana and Ryan announced that they were expecting their fourth child in August 2021, nine months after they welcomed their third son, Hank Ryan, into the family.

"The grand finale coming March!" Ryan wrote on Instagram alongside an image of paper clips symbolizing the news.

Last month, Gunvalson, 59, threw a baby shower for her daughter in anticipation of her fourth grandchild. The former RHOC star said the event was "so fun" in an Instagram post with photos from the special event.