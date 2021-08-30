Vicki Gunvalson's Daughter Briana Pregnant with Fourth Baby 9 Months After Birth of Son Hank

Briana's husband Ryan Culberson wrote on Instagram that this is their "grand finale"

Vicki Gunvalson has another grandchild on the way!

"The grand finale coming March!" Ryan, 37, wrote alongside an image of paper clips symbolizing the news. (He used similar imagery to announce they were expecting last year.)

The news comes nine months after they welcomed their third child, son Hank Ryan on Nov. 18, 2020. Briana, 34, and Ryan — who are also parents to sons Owen, 7, and Troy, 9 next month — will celebrate 10 years of marriage later this year.

Earlier this month, Vicki, 59, showed love for her grandkids on Instagram, writing, "Look at my beautiful 3 grandsons and how fast they are growing up. ... I love them to the moon and back. #myworld #mygrandons #nana #imissthem."

In May, Briana appeared on a special kids episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, when she revealed how mom Vicki was doing after parting ways with RHOC in 2020 after nearly 15 years on the reality series.

"I think she's still adjusting. I don't think it's what she really wants for her life," she said. "I think she misses it and she misses the whole process and everybody."

While her departure has provided the mother-daughter duo more time together as a family, Briana said it's been tough watching Gunvalson struggle to find her post-Housewives footing.