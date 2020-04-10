Image zoom Ryan Culberson/Instagram

Real Housewives of Orange County star Vicki Gunvalson‘s daughter Briana Culberson is pregnant with her third child!

Briana’s husband Ryan Culberson announced the happy news on Instagram on Friday, sharing a photo of five safety pins, resembling their growing family.

Alongside two of the larger safety pins were small ones, representing the couple’s sons Troy and Owen.

Inside one of the bigger safety pins was a tiny one for the baby on the way.

“With all the bad news going on in the world hopefully this brings a smile to your face (even if it’s behind a mask),” Ryan captioned the post in reference to the ongoing novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Ryan also revealed the new baby will arrive in November.

“November can’t come soon enough!” Ryan added.

Gunvalson also shared the baby news on her own Instagram account.

“Couldn’t be more excited to announce #3 is on its way. Congratulations Briana and Ryan.” Gunvalson wrote, re-sharing Ryan’s safety pin post.

Briana, 33, and Ryan tied the knot in October 2011.

The couple’s news comes after Gunvalson shared an update of her own earlier this month.

In the wake of the global health crisis, Gunvalson and her fiancé Steve Lodge have decided to postpone their wedding.

“I’m not in the right mindset,” Gunvalson, 58, told PEOPLE.

Also this month, Gunvalson spoke to HollywoodLife where she explained that she and Lodge were planning a ceremony and reception for this month, with their blended family — including Lodge’s four adult children and Gunvalson’s daughter Briana and son Michael Wolfsmith, 35 — all coming together for the festivities.

But with travel restrictions in place throughout the entire country, those plans are now on pause.

“We’re doing nothing,” Gunvalson said, adding that they were not “rushing to get down the aisle right now.”

Instead, Gunvalson is focusing her time on her work at COTO Insurance and Financial Services. “There’s a lot more I’ve got to do which is keep this business and my staff who’s not here right now,” she said.

Gunvalson and Lodge announced their engagement last April.