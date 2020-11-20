Vicki Gunvalson's Daughter Briana Welcomes Third Son with Husband Ryan Culberson: 'He's Perfect!'

Briana Culberson's husband Ryan Culberson announced the pregnancy in April, revealing the baby would be a boy the following month

Briana Culberson is a mom of three!

The 33-year-old daughter of The Real Housewives of Orange County alum Vicki Gunvalson welcomed her third child with husband Ryan Culberson, son Hank Ryan, on Tuesday morning, according to a birth announcement shared on Instagram.

"At 9:37 AM I cut a cord!" Ryan captioned a photo of the newborn. "Mom and son are doing amazing! I’m pumped!!!"

On Thursday, Ryan revealed that the baby boy weighed 6 lbs., 5 oz. and measured 20 inches at the time of birth.

"He’s perfect! ❤️ Hank Ryan," the proud dad wrote alongside another picture of his son.

The couple's new addition joins their sons Owen, 6, and Troy, 8.

Ryan announced the happy pregnancy news on Instagram back in April, sharing a photo of five safety pins, resembling their growing family.

Alongside two of the larger safety pins were small ones, representing Troy and Owen. Inside one of the bigger safety pins was a tiny one for the baby on the way.

"With all the bad news going on in the world hopefully this brings a smile to your face (even if it's behind a mask)," Ryan captioned the post, in reference to the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

He also revealed the baby's due month, adding, "November can't come soon enough!"

The couple revealed they were going to welcome a third son the following month, with Ryan sharing a video of what appeared to be a muzzleloader firing a puff of blue smoke into an empty field.

In another video, a small explosion could be seen from above a wooded area before blue smoke emerged.

"It's a ??? 💖 💙" Ryan teased in the caption, before posting three blue heart emojis in the comments section.