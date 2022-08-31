Vera Wang and Daughter Josephine Make Rare Appearance Together at US Open: 'Tennis Diehards'

Vera Wang enjoyed a special mother-daughter date night at the US Open this week.

The 73-year-old fashion designer, who frequently attends the New York tennis tournament, brought daughter Josephine, 29, along with her to watch Monday's night matches at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

As seen in a rare photo together, Wang dressed chic for the tournament in a black spaghetti strap tank paired with a long white skirt and reflective sunglasses while her daughter opted for a white eyelet maxi dress.

Wang, who shares Josephine and daughter Cecilia, 32, with ex-husband Arthur Becker, also documented her experience at the US Open on Instagram.

"LATE LATE OPENING NIGHT. US Open. Tennis diehards 🎾@usopen@ustafoundation," Wang captioned a photo of her watching the match.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

RELATED GALLERY: Tennis, Anyone? See All the Celebrities in N.Y.C. for the 2022 US Open

She also posted a photo taken by daughter Josephine of the moment Serena Williams, 40, defeated Montenegrin Danka Kovinić in straight sets, 6-3, 6-3. "HISTORY 🙏🏼 ," Wang wrote.

In a third post, Wang noted that she was "homeward bound" at 12:45 a.m., sharing a picture of her walking up the steps of Arthur Ashe.

In addition to Wang and her daughter, the packed house at Arthur Ashe was star-studded in the stands, from Hugh Jackman and his wife Deborra-Lee Furness, to Spike Lee, former President Bill Clinton, Dr. Ruth Westheimer, Queen Latifah, Matt Damon, Anthony Anderson, Mike Tyson and more.

Earlier this month, Williams made headlines when she announced plans to step away from her nearly 27-years-long professional tennis career after the US Open, her next and possibly final chance to capture her 24th Grand Slam victory and tie Margaret Court's record.

Rather than call it "retirement," the 23-time Grand Slam champion wrote in a first-person essay for the September cover of Vogue that she was beginning an "evolution" away from tennis.

"I have never liked the word retirement," she wrote. "It doesn't feel like a modern word to me. I've been thinking of this as a transition, but I want to be sensitive about how I use that word, which means something very specific and important to a community of people. Maybe the best word to describe what I'm up to is evolution."