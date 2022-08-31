Vera Wang and Daughter Josephine Make Rare Appearance Together at US Open: 'Tennis Diehards'

The fashion designer shares daughter Cecilia, 32, and Josephine, 29, with ex-husband Arthur Becker

By
Georgia Slater
Georgia Slater

Georgia Slater is a writer/reporter on the Parents team at PEOPLE. She began at the brand in 2018 as an editorial intern and later returned as an intern on the Food team. Upon graduating from the University of Maryland in 2019, Georgia worked as an entertainment intern at USA Today before coming back to PEOPLE as a digital news writer. In April 2021, she began her role as a Parents writer/reporter.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 31, 2022 01:40 PM
Vera Wang attends the victory of Serena Williams of USA on Day 1 of the US Open 2022, 4th Grand Slam of the season, at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on August 29, 2022 in Queens, New York City.
Photo: Jean Catuffe/GC Images

Vera Wang enjoyed a special mother-daughter date night at the US Open this week.

The 73-year-old fashion designer, who frequently attends the New York tennis tournament, brought daughter Josephine, 29, along with her to watch Monday's night matches at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

As seen in a rare photo together, Wang dressed chic for the tournament in a black spaghetti strap tank paired with a long white skirt and reflective sunglasses while her daughter opted for a white eyelet maxi dress.

Wang, who shares Josephine and daughter Cecilia, 32, with ex-husband Arthur Becker, also documented her experience at the US Open on Instagram.

"LATE LATE OPENING NIGHT. US Open. Tennis diehards 🎾@usopen@ustafoundation," Wang captioned a photo of her watching the match.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

RELATED GALLERY: Tennis, Anyone? See All the Celebrities in N.Y.C. for the 2022 US Open

She also posted a photo taken by daughter Josephine of the moment Serena Williams, 40, defeated Montenegrin Danka Kovinić in straight sets, 6-3, 6-3. "HISTORY 🙏🏼 ," Wang wrote.

In a third post, Wang noted that she was "homeward bound" at 12:45 a.m., sharing a picture of her walking up the steps of Arthur Ashe.

In addition to Wang and her daughter, the packed house at Arthur Ashe was star-studded in the stands, from Hugh Jackman and his wife Deborra-Lee Furness, to Spike Lee, former President Bill Clinton, Dr. Ruth Westheimer, Queen Latifah, Matt Damon, Anthony Anderson, Mike Tyson and more.

Earlier this month, Williams made headlines when she announced plans to step away from her nearly 27-years-long professional tennis career after the US Open, her next and possibly final chance to capture her 24th Grand Slam victory and tie Margaret Court's record.

Rather than call it "retirement," the 23-time Grand Slam champion wrote in a first-person essay for the September cover of Vogue that she was beginning an "evolution" away from tennis.

"I have never liked the word retirement," she wrote. "It doesn't feel like a modern word to me. I've been thinking of this as a transition, but I want to be sensitive about how I use that word, which means something very specific and important to a community of people. Maybe the best word to describe what I'm up to is evolution."

Related Articles
Rebel Wilson and Ramona Agruma at US Open
Rebel Wilson Attends U.S. Open with Girlfriend Ramona Agruma: 'Spectacular Way to End the Summer'
Australian actor Hugh Jackman (C) and US actor Anthony Anderson (R) attend the 2022 US Open Tennis tournament women's singles first round match between US player Serena Williams and Montenegro's Danka Kovinic at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York, on August 29, 2022. - Serena Williams was set to take center stage as the US Open got under way on August 29, 2022 with the 23-time Grand Slam winner preparing to bid an emotional farewell to tennis. (Photo by COREY SIPKIN / AFP) (Photo by COREY SIPKIN/AFP via Getty Images)
Hugh Jackman Call Serena Williams a 'True Inspiration' as He and Wife Cheer Her on at U.S. Open
celeb-us-open 2022
Tennis, Anyone? See All the Celebrities in N.Y.C. for the 2022 US Open
Serena Williams and Daughter Olympia
Serena Williams Says Daughter Olympia, 4 ½, Likes Everything She Does 'Except for Tennis'
Serena Williams reacts after her National Bank Open tennis tournament second round match on August 10, 2022, at Sobeys Stadium in Toronto, ON, Canada.
Serena Williams Still Doesn't Know If U.S. Open Will Be Her Last Tournament: 'Never Say Never'
Serena Williams US Open Look Inspired by Figure Skaters - and Her Nike Sneakers Boast 400 Diamonds; Credit: Nike
Serena Williams' US Open Look Is Inspired by Figure Skaters — and Her Sneakers Have 400 Diamonds!
Bill Clinton and Dr. Ruth
Bill Clinton and Sex Therapist Dr. Ruth Spark Internet Buzz After Chatting at Serena Williams' US Open Match
NEW YORK, NY - AUGUST 29: Serena Williams of the United States of America plays a forehand during her women's singles second round match against Galina Voskoboeva of Kazakhstan on Day Four of the 2013 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on August 29, 2013 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)
Beyoncé Narrates Ad Honoring Serena Williams Ahead of U.S. Open: 'Write Her Down in History'
serena-williams-us-open-0830
Serena Williams and Her Daughter Twin at the U.S. Open — with Olympia Making Sweet Tribute to Mom
US player Serena Williams reacts after winning a point against Montenegro's Danka Kovinic during their 2022 US Open Tennis tournament women's singles first round match at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York, on August 29, 2022. - Serena Williams was set to take center stage as the US Open got under way on August 29, 2022 with the 23-time Grand Slam winner preparing to bid an emotional farewell to tennis. (Photo by COREY SIPKIN / AFP) (Photo by COREY SIPKIN/AFP via Getty Images)
Serena Williams Wins First Round Match at US Open After Shaky Start: 'I Want to Do My Best'
Meghan Markle, Serena Williams
Serena Williams and Meghan Markle's Friendship Timeline
Serena Williams of the United States reacts during the Western & Southern Open on August 16, 2022
Serena Williams Loses to Emma Raducanu in Last Match Before U.S. Open: 'We All Need to Just Honor Serena'
Serena Williams reacts during a post-match ceremony after losing to Belinda Bencic of Switzerland on Day 5 of the National Bank Open, part of the Hologic WTA Tour, at Sobeys Stadium on August 10, 2022 in Toronto, Ontario.
Serena Williams Bids Tearful Farewell After Canadian Open Defeat: 'I'm Terrible at Goodbyes'
Serena Williams, Tiger Woods
Serena Williams Went to Tiger Woods to Ask If She Should Retire: 'I Needed His Advice'
Serena Williams, Alexis Ohanian and daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian
Alexis Ohanian Praises Wife Serena Williams' 'Depth of Influence' Ahead of Her Expected Retirement
Alexis Ohanian, husband of Serena Williams of the US, watches her match against Naomi Osaka of Japan with their daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr during the 'A Day at the Drive' exhibition tournament in Adelaide on January 29, 2021
Alexis Ohanian Transforms Daughter Olympia's Sentimental DIY Bracelet into Jewelry to Last Longer