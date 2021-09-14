"She wears dresses all day every day, and insists on heels," Venus Williams says of her niece Olympia

Venus Williams Jokes Her Fashionista Niece Olympia, 4, Will 'Be Chair' of Next Year's Met Gala

Venus Williams sees a future in fashion for her niece Olympia!

During Monday night's Met Gala, the athlete, 41, chatted with Access Hollywood on the red carpet about her stylish niece, 4, and her love for fashion.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"She wears dresses all day every day, and insists on heels, so she'll be here next year," Venus said of the daughter of Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian.

"Next year she'll probably be chair," Venus teased.

The toddler loves to get dressed up — especially when it's to match her tennis pro mom.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Back in June, Olympia sported a miniature version of the iconic catsuit her mom, 39, wore at the Australian Open earlier this year. Olympia's father documented the adorable matching moment on his daughter's Instagram account.

Alexis' post included several photos of Olympia on the tennis court, wearing her hair in two buns with hair ties that matched the red, pink and black suit. She also wore matching black, gray and pink Nike tennis shoes as she posed with her racket for the camera.

Serena Williams, olympia Serena Williams and her daughter Olympia | Credit: olympia ohanian/instagram

As perfect as Olympia looked, Alexis was apparently preemptive in showing off his daughter's cute outfit.

"Awwwww mannnnnn I asked you to save this post until I was next to her side by side in my same outfit 🙄🙄," Williams wrote in a comment on the post.