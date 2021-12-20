Vanessa Morgan Visits 'Winter Wonderland' with Son River, 10 Months: 'My Mini'

The Riverdale star shared videos on Instagram from her day in the snow with her baby boy

Vanessa Morgan and her baby boy are taking on the snow!

The Riverdale star, 29, shared sweet photos and videos of her 10-month-old son River having fun in the snow on Sunday. In the Instagram carousel, Morgan and River can be seen enjoying a number of holiday light shows and posing together on a snowmobile.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In another clip, Morgan runs through the snow dragging River behind her as he sits in a mini sled. The mother-son duo bundled up in matching camouflage outfits.

The mother of one, who welcomed River with Michael Kopech in January, captioned the post, "Winter wonderland with my mini ☃️."

MLB Network host Kelly Nash gushed, "Name a better mama 🐻, u cant," while Kelly Ripa lovingly responded in the comments section: "Doll babies ♥️♥️."

In November, Morgan exclusively told PEOPLE how her former Riverdale costar Mark Consuelos and wife Ripa, 51, have both supported her as a new mom.

"I talked to Kelly after I gave birth," she shared. "Mark — they were just excited for me, and gave me beautiful, beautiful baby clothes for River."

vanessa morgan and son Credit: vanessa morgan/ instagram

Morgan also revealed that after she gave birth to River via C-section, Ripa was a great resource with whom to talk.

"Kelly, she's also had one and gave me some good advice for healing, and using silicone bandages, and that's what I use," Morgan said. "And she just told me, 'Yeah, up to a year you might still feel pain,' and all this stuff. So, it was nice talking to somebody else who's been through it. She has given me some good advice of healing in that way."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Days after welcoming River, Morgan officially announced she gave birth on Instagram with a sweet shot of the infant's tiny hand resting against her chest.

vanessa morgan and son Credit: vanessa morgan / instagram

"The most challenging, beautiful experience of my life," the actress wrote. "On January 29th, Michael & I Welcomed our beautiful baby boy River into the world. Words cannot describe this kind of love."