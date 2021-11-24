Vanessa Morgan Shares the 'Good Advice' She Received from Kelly Ripa After Son River's Birth

"It's just been so special being able to share motherhood with them and they've been so supportive," Vanessa Morgan also tells PEOPLE about her Riverdale family

Vanessa Morgan can count on her Riverdale family.

Morgan, 29, who plays Toni Topaz on the CW hit, tells PEOPLE that her costars stepped up to help her out when she gave birth to her first child River, who is now 9 months old. Morgan welcomed her son in January with her estranged husband, Michael Kopech.

The actress says her costars have been eager to support her as a new mom, including former costar Mark Consuelos and his wife, Kelly Ripa.

"I talked to Kelly after I gave birth," says Morgan, who is partnering with Oral B to promote their new iO brush. "Mark, they were just excited for me, and gave me beautiful, beautiful baby clothes for River."

Morgan also shares that after she gave birth to River via cesarean section, Ripa was a great resource to talk to.

"Kelly, she's also had one and gave me some good advice for healing, and using silicone bandages, and that's what I use," Morgan says. "And she just told me, 'Yeah, up to a year you might still feel pain,' and all this stuff. So it was nice talking to somebody else who's been through it. She has given me some good advice of healing in that way."

Morgan says that when she first gave birth to River, "it was really nice" to have her Riverdale family come by and meet her son for the very first time.

"They were just like, 'Oh my God, you're a mom. This is River.' Because he's been in my stomach when we were filming and working," she explains of her castmates, including Madelaine Petsch, K.J. Apa, Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes and Cole Sprouse.

While it was an adjustment for everyone to meet River, Morgan also says the experience has been "special" because she's been lucky enough to share it with her Riverdale colleagues.

"It took them a while to comprehend this is your baby. It's weird," she recalls. "But it's just been so special being able to share motherhood with them and they've been so supportive. River has this whole family, uncles and aunts of people on my show, and it's so nice. Everybody loves him. He has his own trailer at work."

Morgan says her son will soon be turning 1 and so she's trying to make more time for self-care, telling PEOPLE, "I'm doing the best I can."

"I find doing the little things for me," she explains. "I'm trying, now that he's 9 months old, to do little things, to do a face mask at night after he goes to bed, and waking up in the morning and getting ready and doing those little things."