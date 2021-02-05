The Riverdale star welcomed her first child with estranged husband Michael Kopech on Jan. 29

Vanessa Morgan Reveals Name of Her Son with Michael Kopech: 'Words Cannot Describe This Kind of Love'

Introducing baby River!

Vanessa Morgan gave fans a first glimpse of her newborn son — whom she shares with estranged husband Michael Kopech — on her Instagram on Thursday, revealing his name as well as sharing the first photo of her child.

"The most challenging, beautiful experience of my life," the Riverdale star, 28, captioned the shot, which showed a close-up of the infant's hand resting against her chest.

"On January 29th, Michael & I Welcomed our beautiful baby boy River into the world," she continued. "Words cannot describe this kind of love."

"We are enjoying this time home with him, being present, & giving him all the lovin in the world," Morgan added. "Becoming parents is the most rewarding gift in the entire world. Thankyou God. 🙏🏽 Isaiah 66:9."

Morgan first announced her pregnancy in July, sharing photos and videos from a party of close friends and family where it was announced that she was expecting a baby boy.

"Was debating keeping this part of my life hidden but I knew people would see pictures eventually with my belly & I wanted you guys to hear it from me," she wrote on Instagram at the time. "I do want to keep this chapter of my life private but did want to be the first to share the news."

"I am overjoyed to be welcoming my baby boy into the world this January," Morgan shared. "It's almost like eveything [sic] I thought mattered in this life has completely changed.. We're here for such a greater purpose and life is so precious."

At the time, Kopech, 24, did not appear in any of the photos or videos shared on her social media accounts.

Just days after Morgan shared her pregnancy news, it was revealed that the Chicago White Sox pitcher had filed for divorce after six months of marriage.

Kopech filed for divorce in his home state of Texas on June 19, The Chicago Tribune reported, citing court records. The documents were filed in Morris County and a hearing date was not listed, according to the outlet.

In August, Morgan gave fans an update on her pregnancy by tweeting a sonogram of her baby on the way. The tweet was Morgan's first social media post since news broke about her divorce from Kopech.

"He's a lil kicker," she wrote on Twitter, alongside the ultrasound photo and an emoji of a red heart with the hashtag "big foot."

After production had resumed on Riverdale following hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic, Morgan — who plays Toni Topaz on The CW series — opened up about working as an expectant mom.