Vanessa Morgan Transforms Into Candy-Loving Oompa Loompa with Son River for Halloween

Vanessa Morgan has a sweet spot for Halloween.

On Tuesday, the actress shared photos from her Halloween with son River, 21 months. The toddler posed on the steps with his mom, wearing a sweet Oompa Loompa costume from Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory.

"My Golden Ticket ♥️🎫🍫," she captioned the adorable photos.

Morgan matched his green wig, but added her own pizzaz with a candy-coated outfit, wearing shorts and a cropped tank that had different sweets glued to them.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The Rvierdale star shares River with ex Michael Kopech. Speaking with PEOPLE last November, Morgan shared that her costars were eager to support her as a new mom, including former costar Mark Consuelos and his wife, Kelly Ripa.

"I talked to Kelly after I gave birth," said Morgan. "Mark, they were just excited for me, and gave me beautiful, beautiful baby clothes for River."

Morgan also shared that after she gave birth to River via cesarean section, Ripa was a great resource to talk to.

"Kelly, she's also had one and gave me some good advice for healing, and using silicone bandages, and that's what I use," Morgan said. "And she just told me, 'Yeah, up to a year you might still feel pain,' and all this stuff. So it was nice talking to somebody else who's been through it. She has given me some good advice of healing in that way."

Vanessa Morgan/Instagram

Days after welcoming River, Morgan officially announced she gave birth on Instagram with a sweet shot of the infant's tiny hand resting against her chest.

"The most challenging, beautiful experience of my life," the actress wrote. "On January 29th, Michael & I Welcomed our beautiful baby boy River into the world. Words cannot describe this kind of love."

"We are enjoying this time home with him, being present, & giving him all the lovin in the world," Morgan added. "Becoming parents is the most rewarding gift in the entire world. Thankyou God. 🙏🏽 Isaiah 66:9."