Vanessa Morgan Throws Halloween-Themed Baby Shower, Celebrates with Her Riverdale Castmates

Vanessa Morgan is expecting her first child, a baby boy, with ex Michael Kopech

Vanessa Morgan celebrated her Halloween-themed baby shower with some help from her Riverdale castmates.

On Saturday, the 28-year-old actress, who is pregnant with her first child — a boy — shared that she celebrated both the spooky holiday and the nearing arrival of her child with a festive costume party.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Donning a skintight black ensemble with a white skeleton image printed across her body, the actress' look also featured blue butterflies floating around her stomach area — a clear nod to her soon-to-be-born baby boy. Morgan accessorized her look with a painted skeleton face and a long blonde wig.

Morgan dressed up with her fellow Riverdale costars Camila Mendes, Lili Reinhart and Madelaine Petsch, sharing a photo on her Instagram Story, which showed the three dressed as Blossom, Buttercup and Bubbles from The Powerpuff Girls.

Cole Sprouse also attended the party dressed as the Man with the Yellow Hat from the Curious George novels. He completed the look by wearing a stuffed monkey on his arm.

Image zoom Vanessa Morgan's Baby Shower | Credit: Vanessa Morgan/Instagram

Image zoom Vanessa Morgan's Baby Shower | Credit: Vanessa Morgan/Instagram

Morgan first announced her pregnancy in July with photos and videos from a party of close friends and family. Just days after she shared the exciting news, it was revealed that her husband, Michael Kopech, had filed for divorce after six months of marriage.

Kopech, 24, filed for divorce in his home state of Texas on June 19, The Chicago Tribune reported, citing court records. The documents were filed in Morris County and a hearing date was not listed, according to the outlet.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

When Morgan announced her pregnancy, Kopech did not appear in any of the photos or videos shared on her social media accounts.

In August, the actress gave fans an update on her pregnancy by sharing a sonogram of her baby boy on the way. The tweet was Morgan's first social media post since news broke about her divorce from Kopech.

RELATED VIDEO: Camila Mendes Calls Apparently Fabricated Allegations Against Riverdale Costars 'Destructive'

Image zoom Credit: Vanessa Morgan/Instagram

Image zoom

For the Halloween bash, Morgan also had an array of different decorated treats for her and her guests to snack on, including a giant pregnant mummy cake that featured a tiny baby popping out from under the wraps.

Additionally, Morgan documented on her Instagram Story that her son was bestowed a selection of gifts, from little pairs of sneakers to a black Nike onesie.