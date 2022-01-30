Vanessa Morgan Celebrates Baby Boy River's 1st Birthday with Sweet Tribute: 'One Year of You'

"Grateful everyday I get to call myself your Mommy," Vanessa Morgan wrote to son River, celebrating the baby boy's 1st birthday in a sweet Instagram tribute

Vanessa Morgan is marking one year of motherhood.

The Riverdale star, 29, celebrated her son River's 1st birthday with a sweet tribute Saturday on Instagram, sharing some adorable photos of the birthday boy and his cake.

"One year of YOU. Loving YOU. Growing with YOU," Morgan wrote in the caption. "Happy 1st birthday my lil Buddha. Your Birth day was also my rebirth. My greatest purpose. Crazy how fast this year flew by. Grateful everyday I get to call myself your Mommy. I love you."

Her Riverdale costars also celebrated River's birthday in the comments section. "Such a cutie pie!!!!" wrote Marisol Nichols. "Happy Birthday to that little blessing and congrats on making it through the first year V," Skeet Ulrich commented.

Morgan, who plays Toni Topaz on the hit teen show, told PEOPLE how her costars showed their support after she became a mother, particularly Mark Consuelos and wife Kelly Ripa.

"I talked to Kelly after I gave birth. Mark, they were just excited for me, and gave me beautiful, beautiful baby clothes for River," she said, noting that the rest of the cast also met River on set.

"It took them a while to comprehend this is your baby. It's weird," Morgan added. "But it's just been so special being able to share motherhood with them and they've been so supportive. River has this whole family, uncles and aunts of people on my show, and it's so nice. Everybody loves him. He has his own trailer at work."

