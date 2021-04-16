The actress posted photos to Instagram posing on the set of Pop's Chock'lit Shoppe with the infant

Vanessa Morgan Brings 3-Month-Old Son River to Riverdale Set: 'Work Looks a Lil Different These Days'

The set of Riverdale had a special guest this week!

Vanessa Morgan, who plays Toni Topaz on the popular CW teen drama, brought her three-month-old son River to work with her on Thursday, she revealed on Instagram.

The actress, 29, shared photos of the visit, posing on the set of Pop's Chock'lit Shoppe with the infant.

"Back to work looks a lil different these days," she captioned the photos.

Morgan received lots of love on the post, including some sweet messages from her co-stars.

"Welcome to set, little Riv!!" Lili Reinhart, who plays Betty Cooper, wrote.

Camila Mendes, who plays Veronica Lodge, left the baby angel emoji and a white heart in the comments.

Fangs Fogarty actor Drew Ray Tanner also commented, calling the pair "Beautiful souls!"

Morgan welcomed River with her estranged husband Michael Kopech in January.

Just days after announcing her pregnancy in July with photos and videos from a party of close friends and family, it was revealed that Kopech, 24, had filed for divorce after six months of marriage.

"I am overjoyed to be welcoming my baby boy into the world this January," Morgan wrote. "It's almost like eveything [sic] I thought mattered in this life has completely changed.. We're here for such a greater purpose and life is so precious."

Morgan concluded with a line from Robert Munsch's I Love You Forever, quoting: "'I'll love you forever I'll like you for always as long as I'm living my baby you'll be 🎶' - if you know you know #preggers 🤰🏽 👶🏼."

When Morgan announced her pregnancy, Kopech did not appear in any of the photos or videos shared on her social media accounts.