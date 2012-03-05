Nick and Vanessa Lachey Expecting First Child

Vanessa Lachey (formerly Minnillo) is pregnant, husband Nick Lachey confirmed on Live! with Kelly, which he co-hosted Monday.

There’s a little Lachey on the way!

After Vanessa appeared on the show in early January, “she started to feel a little different, not herself,” Nick, 38, explains.

“So she went to the store, got a pregnancy test, and it came back positive. We are having a baby!”

The giddy dad-to-be added: “I’ve had a chance to do a lot of great things in my career and my life but this is the one thing that, more than any other, I look forward to. The fact that it’s actually here — it’s overwhelming.”



And while the couple doesn’t yet know the sex of the baby, they will – if Nick has anything to do with it.

“We definitely want to know,” Lachey tells Ripa. “I can’t take the knowledge that someone out there knows, but I don’t know. It’s like watching a sports game on TiVo.”

Vanessa, 31, has yet to comment, but she’s previously discussed her excitement to have a baby – and how a new addition will fit into her life.

“I would love to have children and work,” the Wipeout host told PEOPLE in early 2011. “I definitely don’t want it to slow me down. I’m always going to be, ‘Go, go, go.’ And I’m going to be pregnant, fat and happy through it all.”

This will be the first child for Nick and Vanessa, who were married in July 2011.