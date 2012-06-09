Vanessa Lachey's Growing Baby Bump

The Wipeout host, who's six months along, was snapped returning from husband Nick's Cincinnati hometown

Baby on board!

An expectant Vanessa Lachey displayed her sizable baby bump at Los Angeles Airport this week after she and her husband Nick flew in from Cincinnati Thursday night.

Lachey, 31, was photographed carrying her Louis Vuitton and Gucci luggage as she exited the airport in a form-fitting sweater that showcased her belly.

The couple announced the pregnancy in March, with Nick saying he plans to help Vanessa in the delivery room.

“I’m gonna be supportively there, holding hands, and coaching, breathing, all that good stuff,” the singer, 38, says.