Vanessa Lachey Says She and Husband Nick Still Haven't 'Gotten Over' Son's Hospitalization

Vanessa Lachey is opening up further about her son Phoenix Robert‘s hospitalization over respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), revealing it was the most challenging part of her life and marriage — and is something she has not yet gotten over.

Speaking to E! News‘s Carissa Culiner for Mom2Mom, the Top Chef Jr. host, 38, discussed the complications after her son — who was born 10 weeks premature following an umbilical-cord prolapse — contracted RSV and was hospitalized.

At the time, Vanessa shared a photo of Phoenix, now 2 and an “incredibly amazing and healthy” little boy, wrapped up in a blanket, wearing a hospital gown, with a breathing tube up his nose.

“He was in the hospital for seven days in the PICU (Pediatric Intensive Care Unit),” revealed the former Miss Teen USA. “[We] could have almost lost him.”

Vanessa Lachey and son Phoenix Vanessa Lachey/Instragram

Vanessa Lachey E! News

As parents to Phoenix, 4-year-old daughter Brooklyn Elisabeth and son Camden John, 6½, Vanessa and husband Nick Lachey soon figured out how to balance parenting duties during the hospitalization — but it wasn’t easy. “Thankfully, I have such a supportive husband who was like, ‘I got the other two, you focus on Phoenix,’ ” Vanessa said of the 98 Degrees frontman, 45. “I did not leave [Phoenix’s] side in the hospital.”

She went on to reveal that Phoenix’s health impacted her relationship with her husband. “[It was] definitely the hardest part in my life and also in my marriage,” Vanessa said on the show. “Not in a negative way, just in a very challenging way.”

“Nick actually mentioned the other day, ‘I don’t know if we’ve ever gotten over that.’ We’ve never really talked about it and gotten over it. We’ve still kind of just been playing catch-up since then, you know?” she revealed. “It’s an intense time.”

The Lachey family Nick Lachey instagram

Vanessa previously spoke to PEOPLE about her decision to share Phoenix’s story in an effort to support other families who may face similar issues.

“When I crossed that bridge with Nick and I was walking through the unknown with him and the baby, I had nowhere to turn and it terrified me,” she explained. “I hope I can be a sounding board for people … to become aware and encourage them to educate themselves.”

On Phoenix’s second birthday in December, his proud mom raved on Instagram, “There isn’t a day that goes by that I don’t thank God for giving you to us and keeping you safe, healthy and happy. You are so LOVED!!!”