Vanessa Lachey Shares Adorable Side-by-Side Photos of Her Son's First and Last Day of Kindergarten

Time flies!

Vanessa Lachey shared an adorable side-by-side photo of her son’s first and last day of kindergarten on Thursday, and celebrated the fact that 6-year-old Camden will still give his parents kisses in public, despite being a kindergarten grad.

“First day of Kindergarten vs Last day of Kindergarten. Longer hair ✔️ Bigger sneakers ✔️ More self confidence ✔️ Will still kiss Mom & Dad in public!!! ✔️✔️✔️✔️✔️✔️✔️❤️😩” Vanessa captioned the side-by-side on Instagram. “I LOVE this kid soooo MUCH!”

Back in August, Nick shared a series of posts from Camden’s first day, one in which Camden pushes his dad’s face away.

“My high & low for today: my son’s first day of [kindergarten], definitely a HIGH! Apparently also my last day for public kisses,” Nick captioned that post.

Nick and Vanessa also share son Phoenix Robert, 2, and daughter Brooklyn Elisabeth, 4.

The Top Chef Junior host — who will appear in the upcoming Beverly Hills, 90210 reboot — has previously spoken out about parenting her three youngsters while she and Nick balance careers.

“We all have fails daily and that’s okay. It doesn’t mean you’re a bad parent,” she told PEOPLE in April. “We all are constantly struggling daily, but that’s also the beautiful side of parenthood.”

“I have tons of fails,” she continued. “Probably daily fails that range from something as simple as missing the bus to school because I couldn’t get [the kids] together at the door, to forgetting something that they were supposed to bring for their project at school, to snapping at a knee-jerk reaction and saying something you regret … they range.”

“We’re all human and we’re gonna constantly compare ourselves,” she added. “We need to stop beating ourselves up as parents. … It’s the norm to not be so picture-perfect.”