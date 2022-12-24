Vanessa Lachey Recalls Story of Son Phoenix's Premature Birth on His Christmas Eve 6th Birthday

Vanessa Lachey is opening up about why Christmas Eve is an extra special day for her family.

The NCIS: Hawaii star shared a photo of her youngest, son Phoenix Robert, smiling in Christmas pajamas as he poses next to the family's chic, elaborate gingerbread house. Looking back, Vanessa recalled the chaotic circumstances around her little boy's birth.

"It was 2:34 am on December 24th, 2016. I had been in the hospital for 10 days already because my water broke 11 weeks early and we were trying to do all we could to keep him healthy and in my womb for a few more weeks," the mom of three recalled.

"Well, he had different plans. I went to the restroom, and when I stood up I realized my umbilical cord was coming out an umbilical cord prolapse. Immediately I was taken to an emergency delivery. 6 years later, you'd never know he was a premie!"

Vanessa said that whenever she tells Phoenix about his eventful arrival into the world, "he says, 'Mama, I came early because I didn't want to miss Christmas!' 😩."

"So, every year, we do all the things, and it warms my heart (his too!) One of our favorite family traditions is a gingerbread house we have every year," she shared. "The night of his birthday he's allowed to eat it! (Here he's deciding where he will start!) Haha! Fun memories."

"Happiest Birthday to my Phoenix! The missing piece to our family puzzle we never knew we needed! ❤️," she concluded.

Vanessa also shares daughter Brooklyn Elisabeth, 7, and son Camden John, 9, with husband Nick Lachey.

Last month, both of the Love Is Blind co-hosts celebrated their birthdays on the same day, with Nick turning 48 and Vanessa marking 42 spins around the sun.

Vanessa celebrated her longtime love with a video post set to "If I Ain't Got You" by Martin Novales. Alongside a clip featuring photos of the pair on a boat, she wrote: "Happy Birthday, My Love! Who knew sharing a birthday together would be sooo much fun!!! Especially for two Scorpios!"

"I told you last night, this morning and again tonight 😏, all the things I wanted to tell YOU (in person). So, this is just a fun throwback to our FIRST birthday as husband and wife in 2011 (in Hawai'i)," she continued. "I remember we saw whales in November and the captain said that was good luck. I knew in my heart it was true. We'd have a family and many years of "Life" together… and everything that entails! Well, we're doin it, Baby… together! Happiest Birthday to Us! ❤️♏️❤️."