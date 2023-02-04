Vanessa Lachey Shares Hawaiian Sunset Photo with Her Kids: 'Can't Believe We Get to Live Here'

"Thank You, Hawai'i for Loving us back! ❤️🌺🌴," Lachey, 42, captioned the post

By
Published on February 4, 2023 12:36 AM
https://www.instagram.com/p/CoOVznHrq37/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link vanessalachey's profile picture vanessalachey Verified I still can’t believe we get to live here. Thank You, Hawai’i for Loving us back! ❤️🌺🌴 56m
Photo: Vanessa Lachey/Instagram

Vanessa Lachey is thankful for her kids and their home!

On Friday, the Love Is Blind co-host shared a sweet photo of her and her children smiling in front of a colorful sunset. For the shot, the mom of three gave her 6-year-old son, Phoenix Robert, a piggyback, and her 10-year-old son Camden John did the same for his sister Brooklyn, 8.

"I still can't believe we get to live here. Thank You, Hawai'i for Loving us back! ❤️🌺🌴," Lachey, 42, captioned the post.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CoOVznHrq37/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link vanessalachey's profile picture vanessalachey Verified I still can’t believe we get to live here. Thank You, Hawai’i for Loving us back! ❤️🌺🌴 56m
Vanessa Lachey/Instagram

Lachey also posted a video of Camden doing a back flip on her Instagram story, writing over the clip that he taught himself alongside a concerned-looking emoji.

The show host shares Brooklyn, Phoenix and Camden with husband Nick Lachey. The family moved to Hawaii in 2021 after she landed the lead role on NCIS: Hawai'i, becoming the first female lead in the franchise.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CoOVznHrq37/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link vanessalachey's profile picture vanessalachey Verified I still can’t believe we get to live here. Thank You, Hawai’i for Loving us back! ❤️🌺🌴 56m
Vanessa Lachey/Instagram

On Jan. 16, Nick, 49, enjoyed a special milestone with his daughter when they attended their first daddy-daughter dance.

In photos shared by Vanessa on her Instagram story, Nick shared a kiss with their daughter Brooklyn ahead of the pair going to the dance together.

"First Daddy Daughter dance and I'm a mess," Vanessa captioned the photo.

In another adorable shot, Nick places a red lei around Brookyln's neck.

"Hawai'i style❤️," Vanessa captioned the shot.

RELATED VIDEO: Vanessa Lachey Shares Back-to-School Photo of Her 3 Kids Camden, Brooklyn and Phoenix in Hawaii

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The dad of three penned a sweet Instagram tribute to his daughter Brooklyn in honor of her 8th birthday on Jan. 5, writing in part, "I always knew I wanted to have a little girl, but I am so happy that I got to have THIS little girl."

He added in the message to his daughter: "Brooklyn, I am so proud of the person you're growing up to be. Your love for your family, for others, for animals……you have so much to give and trust me, the world needs it!"

He continued in the heartfelt post's caption, "You have gotten so big and grown up so much in what seems like the blink of an eye. I couldn't love you more or be more proud of you. No matter how old you get, you will always be my little girl. Please keep being you!!!"

He closed off the adorable father-daughter post by writing, "Daddy loves you always."

Related Articles
Vanessa Lachey Shares Sweet Photos of Nick Lachey and Brooklyn Ahead of First Daddy-Daughter Dance
Vanessa Lachey Shares Sweet Photos of Nick Lachey and Brooklyn Ahead of First Daddy-Daughter Dance
Nick and Vanessa Lachey with their kids
All About Nick and Vanessa Lachey's 3 Kids
Vanessa Lachey
Vanessa Lachey Reveals the 'Interesting' Lesson That 'Love Is Blind' Has Taught Her About Marriage
Nick Lachey Says Daughter Brooklyn Has ‘Gotten So Big and Grown Up’ as He Celebrates Her 8th Birthday https://www.instagram.com/p/CnDPc1qpE8U/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link
Nick Lachey Says Daughter Brooklyn Has 'Gotten So Big and Grown Up' on Her 8th Birthday
https://www.instagram.com/p/ClXbaczLLgM/. Vanessa Lachey/Instagram
Nick and Vanessa Lachey Share Scenes from Their Family's Thanksgiving in Hawaii: 'Sending Love'
https://www.instagram.com/tombrady/. Tom Brady/Instagram; MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA - MAY 04: IWC brand ambassador and seven-time World Champion quarterback Tom Brady during The Big Pilot Challenge, an entertaining charity golf challenge organized by IWC Schaffhausen at the Miami Beach Golf Club on May 4, 2022 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for IWC Schaffhausen)
Tom Brady Shares Sweet Photo of Daughter Vivian, 10, Playing on Swing During Sunny Day
Reese Witherspoon, and Deacon Reese Phillippe attend The Hollywood Reporter's Power 100 Women in Entertainment at Milk Studios on December 11, 2019 in Hollywood, California.
Reese Witherspoon Says She's 'So Proud' of Her Kids' Success: 'It Means You Did Your Job Right'
kim kardashian chicago
Kim Kardashian Shares Family Photos from Daughter Chicago's Hello Kitty-Themed 5th Birthday Party
Shemar Moore baby
Shemar Moore Shares Sweet Photo Snuggling with Daughter Frankie as He Wears 'Baby Girl' Beanie
nick and vanessa lachey
Nick and Vanessa Lachey Dress as 'National Lampoon's' Characters: 'Hap Hap Happiest Christmas'
Joey Lawrence and Samantha Cope
Joey Lawrence and Samantha Cope Welcome Baby Girl: 'Overjoyed with Gratitude'
Vanessa Lachey
'NCIS: Hawai'i' 's Vanessa Lachey Sheds Proud Tears for Historic Role, Teases Chemistry with Wilmer Valderrama
https://www.instagram.com/p/CmioMSpuGHJ/. Vanessa Lachey /Instagram; WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 22: (L-R) Nick Lachey and Vanessa Lachey attend Netflix's Date Night Event celebrating unscripted and stand-up talent at The London on September 22, 2022 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jerod Harris/Getty Images for Netflix)
Vanessa Lachey Recalls Story of Son Phoenix's Premature Birth on His Christmas Eve 6th Birthday
https://www.instagram.com/p/CmnUYXyMJoD/. Nick Lachey/Instagram
Nick and Vanessa Lachey Share a Kiss While Their 3 Kids Pose with Santa: 'Merry Kissmas'
https://www.instagram.com/p/CkT9EvbSdry/ vanessalachey Verified Orange you glad we escaped! Seriously though, when Brooklyn said she wanted to “be like Mama” my heart melted! Credit: Vanessa Lachey Instagram
Vanessa Lachey's Kids Wanted to 'Be Like Mama' and Dress as 'NCIS Hawaii' Agents for Halloween
Vanessa Minnillo and singer/TV personality Nick Lachey attend the Super Skins Kick Off Party at Hotel 944 featuring Snoop Dogg at The Eden Roc Renaissance Miami Beach on February 4, 2010 in Miami Beach, Florida
Vanessa Lachey Celebrates Husband Nick Lachey on Their Joint Birthday: 'Happiest Birthday to Us'