Vanessa Lachey & Alessandra Ambrósio's Matching Maternity Style

Check out moms-to-be Vanessa Lachey and Alessandra Ambrósio wearing the same Gypsy 05 and Ella Moss dresses, plus get details on where to buy them.

Are we seeing double?

After spotting Alessandra Ambrósio strutting her stuff in Gypsy 05‘s Leana Silk Maxi Dress ($275) and MUUBAA‘s Meggie Biker Jacket ($649) while running errands in Brentwood on March 22, we were stunned to see an identical look only days later — on the other side of the world!

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

On March 31, Vanessa Lachey donned the very same flowing frock with a similar leather jacket, aviators and a gray Chanel bag while heading home from a vacation in Sydney with husband Nick Lachey.



Just a coincidence? We think not. This wasn’t the first time the stylish moms-to-be have worn the same piece. They also rocked Ella Moss‘s Chelsea Dress ($158) recently.

Lachey (who’s hoping for a boy!) paired hers with oversized shades, cute wedges and a roomy hobo on Jan. 8, while Ambrósio — who’s expecting a baby boy in May — rocked hers with cat eye shades, a tan leather jacket, a chic scarf and cream flats on March 19.

Whether they’re pairing beautiful dresses with edgy accessories or staying comfy in long striped frocks, we just love how these two have maintained a cool Cali vibe during their pregnancies.

TELL US: What do you think of these hot mamas’s similar bump style?

