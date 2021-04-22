The High School Musical alums previously reunited in early March, just weeks before Ashley Tisdale gave birth to her daughter Jupiter Iris

Vanessa Hudgens Says She Is 'So Excited' to Meet Ashley Tisdale’s 1-Month-Old Daughter Jupiter

Vanessa Hudgens is ready to meet the newest member of her High School Musical family!

The actress, 32, spoke to Access on Tuesday and said that she has yet to meet her former Disney Channel costar Ashley Tisdale's 1-month-old daughter Jupiter Iris. But Hudgens admitted that she's anxiously awaiting the chance to be introduced to her pal's newborn.

"Just making sure we're being safe with COVID still being a thing," said Hudgens. "We're gonna wait until I have time and make sure that I'm not traveling anywhere. Just block out a window to be able to meet Jupiter."

"I'm so excited though," the Princess Switch star added of meeting the newborn. "She was like, 'You have to come over and sing for her because she loves singing.' She's like, 'Whenever she's on her stomach she kicks when there's singing.' "

"So I'm going to come over and be the auntie who sings," said Hudgens with a laugh.

Tisdale and her husband, Christopher French, welcomed their first child on March 23.

Just a few weeks prior to baby Jupiter's birth, Tisdale and Hudgens happily reunited for the first time in nine months due to the ongoing pandemic.

"It's taken 9 months but safely we got a picture before my girl left again. "Love you @vanessahudgens ❤️❤️," a then-pregnant Tisdale wrote on Instagram alongside a snap of the duo hugging each other and smiling under their masks.

Hudgens showed the photo some love, commenting "I LOVE YOU SOOOOO MUUUCCCCH"

Tisdale announced baby Jupiter's arrival last month with a black-and-white photo that featured the star holding her newborn's hand. She wrote in the caption that Jupiter "arrived earth side."

Earlier this month, The Masked Dancer judge shared a makeup-free selfie on Instagram and said that she is "discovering who I'm truly meant to be" after becoming a mom.