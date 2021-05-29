Vanessa Hudgens Meets Ashley Tisdale's 2-Month-Old Daughter Jupiter: 'I Melt Over This Angel'

Ashley Tisdale documented the sweet moment she was able to introduce her BFF Vanessa Hudgens to baby Jupiter

Aunt Nessa reporting for duty!

Ashley Tisdale shared the sweet news on Friday that her BFF Vanessa Hudgens had finally gotten a chance to meet her 2-month-old daughter Jupiter Iris.

"Juju & Aunt Nessa," the actress, 35, wrote alongside a photo of her former Disney Channel costar, 32, cradling Jupiter in her arms.

Alongside another photo of the pair spending time together, Tisdale noted that just like her mama, Jupiter is a big fan of the Princess Switch star. "Literally Jupiter opened her arms like hold me the minute she met Ness," Tisdale wrote. "Warmed my heart."

Sharing one of the photos on her own Instagram page, Hudgens raved about meeting Tisdale's newborn. "I melt over this angel," she wrote.

Vanessa Hudgens and Ashley Tisdale's baby Vanessa Hudgens and Ashley Tisdale's daughter | Credit: Ashley Tisdale/Instagram

Just last month, Hudgens opened up about how much she was looking forward to getting a chance to see Tisdale's daughter face-to-face.

"We're gonna wait until I have time and make sure that I'm not traveling anywhere. Just block out a window to be able to meet Jupiter," she told Access last month. "I'm so excited though."

Hudgens went on to share that Tisdale had one request for the meeting. "She was like, 'You have to come over and sing for her because she loves singing.' She's like, 'Whenever she's on her stomach she kicks when there's singing,' " the actress said. "So I'm going to come over and be the auntie who sings."

Just a few weeks before Tisdale and her husband, Christopher French, welcomed their first child in March, the two High School Musical alums were able to reunite for the first time in almost a year.

"It's taken 9 months but safely we got a picture before my girl left again. "Love you @vanessahudgens ❤️❤️," a then-pregnant Tisdale wrote on Instagram alongside a snap of the duo hugging each other and smiling under their masks.

Hudgens showed the photo some love, commenting, "I LOVE YOU SOOOOO MUUUCCCCH."

Ashley Tisdale Ashley Tisdale, Vanessa Hudgens | Credit: Ashley Tisdale/instagram

Shortly after welcoming her newborn, Tisdale said she was "slowly healing" and "slowly finding myself."