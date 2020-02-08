Vanessa Bryant Shares Video of Smiley 7-Month-Old Daughter Capri Kobe: 'My Koko Bean'

While mourning the deaths of husband Kobe Bryant and their daughter Gianna, Vanessa Bryant is cherishing every milestone with their youngest daughter.

The mother of four shared a heartwarming video of their 7-month-old daughter Capri Kobe on Saturday, which showed the toddler start learning how to stand on her own two feet.

“Do this again. Try it again, mama,” Vanessa, 37, says to her smiling daughter, as her late husband’s sister Sharia Bryant helps Capri sit back down on the ground.

“Good job, Koko. Good job,” Vanessa adds, as her little girl stands upright once again. “Good girl, mambacita.”

Continuing to shower her baby with affection, the proud mama tells Capri: “Good girl, sunshine. I love you.”

“My Koko Bean. ❤️ auntie Ri-Ri. #7months,” Vanessa captioned the adorable clip.

Vanessa and the late NBA legend, who died on Jan. 26 in a tragic helicopter crash alongside their 13-year-old daughter and seven others, welcomed their youngest daughter in June 2019.

“We are beyond excited that our baby girl ‘Koko’ has arrived!! #bryantbunch #4princesses #blessed,” Kobe wrote on social media at the time, alongside an image showing her name and birth date.

One month later, the proud father introduced his “little princess” to the world, sharing an adorable photo of the baby swaddled up in a pink blanket.

They are also parents to daughters Natalia, 17 and Bianka, 3.

Vanessa’s social media post comes days after a jersey retirement ceremony was held at late daughter Gianna’s high school.

Sharing a photo from the school’s gym, a red floral arrangement of the number 2, which Gianna proudly wore on the back of her Mamba Sports Academy jersey, alongside a smiling photograph of the teenager.

“My Gianna,” Vanessa wrote alongside the image. “God I miss you. I’ve been so lucky to have woken up to see your gorgeous face and amazing smile for 13 years. Wish it would’ve been until my last breath.”

“Mommy loves you to the moon and back. Infinity plus 1,” she continued.

Earlier in the day, Vanessa also honored her husband, whom she called “#Mybestfriend” and “#TheBestdaddy.”

“Miss you so much,” she wrote alongside a photo of Bryant smiling, adding that she missed him saying ‘Bonjourno principessa/reina.”

Since the crash, Vanessa has taken comfort in the many tributes that people have paid to Kobe and Gianna.

“Every memorial means something to her,” an insider previously told PEOPLE. “Every memorial is important.” The source added that Vanessa has a strong support system who is helping her get through the difficult days.

“She’s got people around her who are helping her: physically, emotionally, spiritually, mentally,” said the insider. “She has spent the last week surrounded by people who love her and want only the best for her. She’s really being loved and cared for. And so are the girls.”

A public memorial for Kobe, Gianna and the seven victims, who died in the Jan. 26 helicopter crash, was announced on Thursday.

A service at Staples Center is scheduled for Monday, Feb. 24. The event will also honor victims John Altobelli, Keri Altobelli, Alyssa Altobelli, Sarah Chester, Payton Chester, Christina Mauser, and pilot Ara Zobayan.

The date holds special significance for the Bryant family: Gianna wore jersey No. 2 at the Mamba Sports Academy, and Bryant wore No. 24 in the latter half of his career.

If you would like to help the families of the victims of the crash, consider donating to the Mamba on Three Fund. Contributions to the Mamba Sports Foundation will help support youth sports.