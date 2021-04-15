Vanessa Bryant Shares Adorable Photos of Daughters Bianka and Capri Wearing Lakers Jerseys: ‘Lil’ Mambacitas’
Vanessa Bryant’s daughters wore jerseys in honor of their late father Kobe Bryant and late sister Gianna “Gigi” Bryant.
Vanessa Bryant's youngest daughters Bianka Bella, 4, and Capri Kobe, 21 months, sported jerseys in honor of their late father Kobe Bryant and sister Gianna "Gigi" Bryant on Wednesday.
"Lil' Mambacitas 💜💛Bianka & Capri," Vanessa, 38, captioned an Instagram photo of her daughters wearing Los Angeles Lakers jerseys.
Bianka wore a black jersey with the number 8 – a tribute to Gigi's basketball number on the Mamba team.
Capri had on a traditional purple and yellow Lakers jersey with Kobe's number 24 etched on.
Both girls had huge smiles on their faces as they played in the attire that paid tribute to their family.
Vanessa — who's also mom to daughter Natalia, 18 – commented on Capri's similar characteristics to Kobe and Gigi earlier this month.
"It's the KOBE stare for me~Capri Kobe," she captioned a shot of the 21-month-old sitting on a pillow while staring off in the distance. "Daddy and Gigi's twin."
Vanessa also remarked earlier this year during the family's ski vacation in January that her youngest daughter "walks like Kobe and Gigi too."
Last month, the mom-of-four opened up about her "strong, resilient, respectful and kind" daughters to PEOPLE and how they've helped her through the unfathomable grief of losing Kobe and Gianna last year in a helicopter crash.
"My eyes and pain can't be filtered in person," she said in PEOPLE's Women Changing the World issue. "They know mommy has hard days but when I see their faces when they realize that I've been crying, it makes me straighten up and push through for them. I counter it with making them smile about something. ... Always finding the light in darkness."
Vanessa added, "I can't say that I'm strong every day [and] I can't say that there aren't days when I feel like I can't survive to the next."
"My girls help me smile through the pain," she said. "They give me strength.