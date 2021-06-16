Vanessa Bryant, 39, shared on her Instagram Story that her youngest daughter, Capri Kobe, had reached the developmental milestone just shy of her second birthday

Vanessa Bryant Says She's 'Proud' of Daughter Capri for 'Potty Training Before Age 2'

Vanessa Bryant is one proud mom!

On Tuesday, Vanessa, 39, shared on her Instagram Story that her youngest daughter, Capri Kobe, had reached a huge developmental milestone before turning 2 - potty training!

"Proud of you Koko," the mom of four wrote on a photo of a miniature pink toilet. She added that the kids were "4 for 4" when it came to "potty training before 2"

Capri and her sister Bianka Bella, 4, have been going on multiple adventures with their mom lately, including a trip to SeaWorld San Diego at the end of May.

Bianka was all smiles as she greeted a dolphin from the other side of the glass in a photo Vanessa posted to Instagram. "Pure Joy~ My Sunshine," Vanessa wrote in the caption.

Vanessa Bryant Credit: Vanessa Bryant/instagram

The day was filled with new aquatic friends, including a visit with a beluga whale, feeding time with some turtles and a private petting session with a Magellanic penguin. Vanessa also braved a roller coaster with a friend who accompanied them for the day.

The group enjoyed an Elmo & Friends dining experience, posing outside for a photo with the fuzzy red Muppet. "So happy. My sunshine," Vanessa captioned a video of Capri getting Grover's attention and giggling after the blue-costumed character waved back at her.

During another family outing to the San Diego Zoo Safari Park, Vanessa snapped a photo of the two sisters sitting side-by-side, noting the striking resemblance between them and their basketball legend father.

In the Instagram post, Bianka and Capri are both wearing black shirts while viewing an exhibit at the park.

"Daddy's twins ❤️❤️," Vanessa captioned the sweet shot.

Vanessa shares Bianka and Capri with her late husband Kobe Bryant, who died with their 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven others in a tragic helicopter crash in January 2020. The couple also shares daughter Natalia, 18.

Bianka & Capri Credit: vanessa bryant/instagram

Capri turns 2 years old on June 20. The youngest Bryant's first birthday fell just five months after Kobe and Gianna's deaths. On the day, Vanessa shared a sweet photo of herself and Kobe cradling their baby girl.

"Happy 1st Birthday Capri! Mommy, Daddy, Nani, Gigi and BB love you SO much!!!" Vanessa captioned the post. "God Bless you sweet princess. ❤️ Capri Kobe Bryant a.k.a. 'Koko-Bean' named after her dearly missed daddy, Kobe Bean Bryant ❤️."

"We miss you SO much Gigi and Daddy," added Vanessa.

Vanessa spoke to PEOPLE in March about how her family is doing more than a year after their loss. "This pain is unimaginable [but] you just have to get up and push forward," she said at the time.