Vanessa Bryant previously said that her daughter Capri "walks like Kobe and Gigi too"

Vanessa Bryant Says 21-Month-Old Daughter Capri Has the 'Kobe Stare': 'Daddy and Gigi's Twin'

Like father, like daughter.

Vanessa Bryant shared a photo of her youngest child Capri Kobe on Instagram Tuesday, remarking how the 21-month-old looks like the "twin" of late husband Kobe Bryant and daughter Gianna "Gigi" Bryant, who were killed in a helicopter crash last year.

"It's the KOBE stare for me~Capri Kobe," she captioned a shot of the toddler sitting on a pillow while staring off in the distance. "Daddy and Gigi's twin."

The post comes two months after Vanessa — who's also mom to daughters Natalia Diamante, 18, and Bianka Bella, 4 — commented how her littlest one "walks like Kobe and Gigi too."

Sharing a slideshow of Capri bundled up in winter gear during the family's ski vacation in January, Vanessa wrote on her Instagram, "💕Koko Bean 💕 Daddy and Gigi's twin. (Capri walks like Kobe and Gigi too). 💕💕."

The mom also shared a photo of Bianka wearing Gianna's pink ski goggles.

Recently, Vanessa opened up about her "strong, resilient, respectful and kind" daughters to PEOPLE and how they've helped her through the unfathomable grief of losing Kobe and Gianna.

"My eyes and pain can't be filtered in person," she said in PEOPLE's Women Changing the World issue. "They know mommy has hard days but when I see their faces when they realize that I've been crying, it makes me straighten up and push through for them. I counter it with making them smile about something. ... Always finding the light in darkness."

Vanessa added that her children are "people that I would aspire to be if I was growing up with them."

"I can't say that I'm strong every day [and] I can't say that there aren't days when I feel like I can't survive to the next," she shared.