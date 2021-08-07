Vanessa Bryant Recreates Touching Throwback Photo of Daughter Gigi as Family Revisits Island of Capri

Vanessa Bryant is paying tribute to late daughter Gianna while on vacation.

Throughout the past week, Vanessa, 39, has been posting photos as she visits various European destinations with daughters Natalia, 18, Bianka, 4, and Capri, 2.

In one Friday post, she shared side-by-side shots that showed a young Natalia and Gianna on the Italian island of Capri alongside a current shot of Bianka and Capri sitting on the same bench.

"Missing my baby girl, Gigi. ❤️🍋🇮🇹🍋My #2. Mambacita," she captioned the touching snaps.

In other posts from the island getaway, Vanessa showed off Natalia, Bianka and Capri's adorable matching lemon sundresses and documented their meals out. "'Spaghetti can be eaten most successfully if you inhale it like a vacuum cleaner'~Sophia Loren Then wash it down with limoncello ~ VB," she wrote alongside a photo of her sipping the lemony spirit.

Gianna tragically died at the age of 13 alongside dad Kobe Bryant and seven others in a helicopter crash on January 26, 2020.

The helicopter's pilot Ara Zobayan died in the crash along with Kobe, Gigi, John Altobelli, 56, Keri Altobelli, 46, Alyssa Altobelli, 14, Sarah Chester, 45, Payton Chester, 13, and Christina Mauser, 38. The group had been on their way to a youth basketball game at Kobe's Mamba Academy in Thousand Oaks when the helicopter crashed into a mountain.

In an interview with PEOPLE for the Women Changing the World issue in March, Vanessa spoke about dealing with the grief of losing her husband and daughter.

"I can't say that I'm strong every day," she said. "I can't say that there aren't days when I feel like I can't survive to the next."