Vanessa Bryant is a proud University of Southern California parent.

On Sunday, the mom of four shared a fun Instagram Reel compiling moments from her visit to the college campus for family weekend. The video shows Vanessa posing with daughter Natalia, 19, as they party with friends at different events.

From lip-syncing and dancing to "Ain't No Mountain High Enough" to getting sprayed with champagne in a crowd, the mom and daughter — who is in her sophomore year at the school — appear to have a blast together.

Later, Vanessa shared a photo of her and Natalia posing together in stadium seats. "1 Sorority and 3 Frats later….. Fight On @usc.fb ❤️ @nataliabryant ✌🏾 #ParentsWeekend," she captioned the selfie, where she wears a red hat with yellow print paired with a USC hoodie.

Vanessa shares four daughters with late husband Kobe Bryant — Capri, 3, Bianka, 5, Gianna and Natalia. The NBA legend Kobe died alongside 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven others in a tragic helicopter crash in January 2020.

In July, the family traveled to Italy to visit the city where the late Laker grew up for much of his childhood after his father moved the family overseas following his own NBA retirement. Vanessa documented the meaningful stop in their Italian travels on Instagram.

"Visited Reggio Calabria, a city my husband lived in when he was about 8 years old. ❤️," she captioned photos of the area. The first picture showed her two younger daughters posing in the street, while other shots captured sights around the city.

In March 2021, Vanessa talked about how excited Kobe would be for Natalia as she celebrated her acceptance to USC.

The mom wrote that her late husband would be "so proud" as she shared a video of Natalia reacting to the news. "I got in!" said Natalia, who wore a USC sweatshirt as she jumped up and down.

"Tears of joy," Vanessa wrote. "I'm SO happy for you Nani! I know daddy is so PROUD OF YOU. I am so PROUD OF YOU!!"

"Your hard work and dedication was so worth it. You pushed through the most excruciating pain imaginable and you succeeded," she continued. "I wish Daddy and Gigi were physically here to celebrate but I know they're here in spirit. We love you so much!"