Vanessa Bryant to Be Honored with Giving Tree Award at Baby2Baby 10-Year Gala This Fall

Vanessa Bryant is the next recipient of Baby2Baby's Giving Tree Award.

On Tuesday, the non-profit announced that Bryant, 39, will be honored with the coveted award at the Baby2Baby 10-Year Gala Presented by Paul Mitchell on Nov. 13, PEOPLE can exclusively share.

Each year, Baby2Baby honors a mother who utilizes her position in the public eye to advocate on behalf of the children the non-profit serves, according to a press release.

"We are so proud to announce Vanessa Bryant as this year's honoree at a time when it's even more critical for us to come together for the children we serve because of the impact of the pandemic on families in poverty," Baby2Baby Co-CEOs Norah Weinstein and Kelly Sawyer Patricof shared in a statement.

"The longtime support that Vanessa has given to Baby2Baby is incredible but it has been the behind the scenes generosity toward the children in our program with no fanfare or attention that makes her the perfect embodiment of the Giving Tree Award," the co-CEOs added.

The mother of four has served as a Baby2Baby ambassador for years and is also the President and CEO of Granity Studios and the Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation Board of Directors President.

Past honorees of the Giving Tree Award include fellow moms Kerry Washington, Gwyneth Paltrow, Jessica Alba, Jennifer Garner and Drew Barrymore.

The star-studded event, which will be hosted outdoors in Los Angeles, will feature notable guests such as Kristen Bell, Kelly Rowland, Kate Hudson, Dax Shepard, Amy Adams, Katy Perry, Ali Wong, Mindy Kaling and John Legend.

According to the release, this year's gala coincides with Baby2Baby's 10th anniversary and is critical to the organization's continued efforts. The coronavirus pandemic sparked an additional need for Baby2Baby's work and the non-profit continues to deliver one million items each week to vulnerable communities impacted by the virus and recent natural disasters.