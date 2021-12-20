Vanessa Bryant Enjoys Ice Skating 'Tradition' at Rockefeller Center with Daughters and La La Anthony

In one post shared on social media, Vanessa Bryant teased La La Anthony for her lack of skills on the ice.

Vanessa Bryant is enjoying a New York City Christmas!

On Sunday, Bryant, 39, enjoyed an outing in Manhattan, where she went ice skating at the Rockefeller Center ice rink with her daughters — Natalia, 18, Bianka Bella, 5, and Capri Kobe, 2 — plus close friend La La Anthony.

Seen ice skating below the destination's iconic evergreen, Bryant shared various photos and videos from the day trip, including a group shot on the ice.

"@rockefellercenter Christmas Tradition with my girls 🌲❤️⛸⛸❄️," the proud mom wrote alongside the pic.

In another post, Bryant could be seen guiding Capri as she used a penguin-shaped tool to help her learn how to ice skate.

In one other, Bryant teased Anthony, 39, for her lack of skills on the ice.

"Get you a friend that loves you and is down for all of your crazy ideas…," she wrote. "I love you @lala (btw~ I'm laughing with you 🙃😂😘🥰)."

Last year, Anthony opened up to PEOPLE about her close relationship with Bryant and her daily check-ins with her longtime friend.

"I talk to [Vanessa] every day," Anthony said at the time. "I talk to her every single day. And I just always say, 'Continue to send her great energy and pray for her.' That's important and just trying to be a great friend. But when you're friends with somebody, you don't have to try, you just do."

Anthony, who shares 14-year-old son Kiyan with estranged husband Carmelo Anthony, has said she's known as "Auntie La La" to Bryant's daughters, and called her closest friends — including stars like Ciara — her "family."

"Good friends are hard to find. So when you find them, you hang on to them no matter what," Anthony said. "... During this time, you really realize what's important. Then you start weeding out the things that you've spent so much time stressing over that you're like, 'This doesn't even matter right now.'"