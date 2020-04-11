Vanessa Bryant and Her Daughters Mark First Easter Since Kobe and Gianna's Deaths

Image zoom Vanessa Bryant/Instagram; Inset: Getty Images

Vanessa Bryant is getting into the Easter spirit.

Starting off the celebrations a day early, Vanessa, 37, shared a sweet video of her daughters Bianka, 3, and 9-month-old Capri.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

At the start of the clip, Bianka gently tries to break into a large Easter egg decorated with daisies while making sure to shield herself with a pair of protective glasses — as her younger sister looks on with a quizzical look on her face.

“I’ll help you,” the mother of four replies, before using her strength to start to break the egg for the goodies inside.

“Oh look, there are treats inside — let’s see what’s in there,” the proud parent adds, as her baby girl smiles brightly. “Is that funny Koko Bean? Is that so cute?”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE’s free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories

RELATED: Kobe Bryant’s Daughter Natalia, 17, Pays Tribute to Late Dad and Sister Gianna at Winter Formal

As the adorable video continues, Bianka appears to be full of enthusiasm as her mother reveals all of the sweets hidden inside the festive egg. “Look — there’s chocolate,” Vanessa says, as her daughter sweetly replies, “Can I eat it?”

Affectionately, Vanessa answers, “Yeah, baby bites.”

“Easter Treats!🐰🥚Bianka & Capri,” she captioned the video, which seemingly did not feature 17-year-old daughter Natalia.

RELATED VIDEO: Vanessa Bryant and Daughters Pose in Front of Kobe and Gianna Mural

This is the first Easter Vanessa will celebrate with her children since her husband Kobe Brant, and their 13-year-old daughter Gianna died in a January helicopter crash.

A source recently told PEOPLE that Vanessa feels grateful to have spent so much time with her family in the months since the tragic accident, which also claimed the lives of seven others.

She’s “so grateful to have her kids and family around,” a source told PEOPLE, adding that the Bryant family is continuing to “stay at home like everyone else” amid California’s statewide lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Image zoom Vanessa Bryant and daughters Vanessa Bryant/Instagram

Image zoom Kobe Bryant, Vanessa Bryant and family Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

In the months following her husband’s death, Vanessa has also continued to speak up about his accomplishments, which have continued to accumulate.

Earlier this month, she shared how “extremely proud” she was after it was announced that her husband would be posthumously inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

“Obviously we wish that he was here with us to celebrate but it’s definitely the peak of his NBA career,” she said.

Vanessa also recently reflected on the success of the second book of the late NBA star’s series The Wizenard Series, which has become a New York Times Best Seller.

“5 championships 🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆. 5 NYT bestsellers 📖📖📖📖📖. The Mamba strikes again. 🐍” she wrote alongside an Instagram photo of the book.