Vanessa Bryant Documents Daughters Bianka and Capri Learning to Snowboard During Family Trip: Watch

Vanessa Bryant shared snaps from her family trip to Jackson Hole, Wyoming, with daughters Natalia, 18, Bianka, 5, and Capri, 2

Vanessa Bryant is hitting the ski slopes with her girls.

On Wednesday, Bryant, 39, spent the day in the snow with her daughters — Natalia, 18, Bianka Bella, 5, and Capri Kobe, 2 — during a family ski and snowboarding trip in Jackson Hole, Wyoming.

Bryant shared a few clips of Bianka flying down a hill on skis by herself while wearing a helmet and an adorable blue tutu.

"Go B.B! (This is where Gigi and Nani learned to snowboard). 💔 ❤️🏂" wrote Bryant, who also shares daughter Gianna with husband Kobe Bryant, both of whom died in a 2020 helicopter crash.

She also shared a short video of Capri being helped on her snowboard as well as a photo of Natalia posing with her skis. In another snap, the four smiled for a family photo in the snow.

" '22," Bryant simply captioned the post — her first of the new year.

Vanessa Bryant takes daughters skiing Credit: vanessa bryant/ instagram

The family has been enjoying a lot of winter activities lately. For Christmas, Bryant shared various photos and clips from an outing in Manhattan, where she went ice skating at the Rockefeller Center ice rink with her daughters and close friend La La Anthony.

"@rockefellercenter Christmas Tradition with my girls 🌲❤️⛸⛸❄️," the proud mom wrote alongside the pic.

In one other photo, Bryant teased Anthony, 39, for her lack of skills on the ice. "Get you a friend that loves you and is down for all of your crazy ideas…," she wrote. "I love you @lala (btw~ I'm laughing with you 🙃😂😘🥰)."

Vanessa Bryant takes daughters skiing Credit: vanessa bryant/ instagram

Last year, Anthony opened up to PEOPLE about her close relationship with Bryant and her daily check-ins with her longtime friend.

"I talk to [Vanessa] every day," Anthony said at the time. "I talk to her every single day. And I just always say, 'Continue to send her great energy and pray for her.' That's important and just trying to be a great friend. But when you're friends with somebody, you don't have to try, you just do."

Vanessa Bryant takes daughters skiing Credit: vanessa bryant/ instagram

Anthony, who shares 14-year-old son Kiyan with estranged husband Carmelo Anthony, has said she's known as "Auntie La La" to Bryant's daughters, and called her closest friends — including stars like Ciara — her "family."

"Good friends are hard to find. So when you find them, you hang on to them no matter what," Anthony said. "... During this time, you really realize what's important. Then you start weeding out the things that you've spent so much time stressing over that you're like, 'This doesn't even matter right now.'"