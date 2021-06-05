Natalia Bryant will be attending the University of Southern California in the fall

Vanessa Bryant's Daughter Natalia Graduates from High School: 'So Proud of You'

Vanessa Bryant's eldest daughter just hit a major academic milestone!

On Friday, Vanessa shared photos and videos from her 18-year-old daughter Natalia Bryant's high school graduation, writing on Instagram that her family is "so proud" of the teen.

"Yay! Congratulations Natalia!!!!😘😘😘😘🎉🎓❤️🎉" Vanessa, 39, captioned a photo of her daughter in her graduation robe and cap.

In another post, Vanessa showed a close-up of Natalia's graduation cap, which had been decorated with in the colors of the University of Southern California, where Natalia is headed in the fall.

There was also a quote by Natalia's late father, Kobe Bryant, reading, "Everything negative — pressure, challenges — is all an opportunity for me to rise."

Natalia Bryant Credit: Natalia Bryant/instagram

Natalia is the oldest child of Vanessa and Kobe, the latter of whom died in a tragic helicopter accident in January 2020 alongside the couple's 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven others.

Vanessa is mother to daughters Bianka, 4, and Capri, who turns 2 later this month.

"Daddy, Mommy, Gigi, Bianka and Capri are so proud of you," Vanessa wrote in a message to Natalia on Instagram.

She also posted a mother-daughter selfie from the ceremony, as well as a video of Natalia taking the stage to receive her diploma.

"We will ALL be with you every step of the way," the mom captioned the clip.

Natalia Bryant Credit: Natalia Bryant/instagram

In March, Vanessa opened up to PEOPLE about Natalia's resilience since the deaths of her father and younger sister last year and how she's "extremely proud" of the teen.

"On top of her own grief, she has balanced her senior year of high school, applying to colleges, nurturing her sisters, and just recently signing her own modeling contract with IMG," Vanessa shared, calling Natalia her "right-hand woman."

"She is a wonderful big sister and an incredible daughter," said Vanessa, who also described her daughters as "strong, resilient, respectful and kind" in PEOPLE's Women Changing the World issue.