Vanessa Bryant's 11-Month-Old Daughter Capri Takes Her First Steps: 'So Proud of My KoKo Bean'

Baby Capri is on the move!

On Sunday, Vanessa Bryant captured on video the moment that her and late husband Kobe Bryant's daughter Capri, who turns one next month, took her first steps.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In the sweet video, Capri sits on Vanessa's sister Sophie's lap before she slowly stands up and takes a few steps right into her mother's arms, earning applause from everyone in the room.

"I'm so proud of you!" Vanessa, 38, tells Capri as she hugs and kisses her.

The mother of four captioned the monumental video, "My baby!!!! So proud of my Koko Bean ❤️🤩Capri took her first steps from her auntie Sophie to mama today. 🌟🎉."

Image zoom Vanessa Bryant Instagram

Vanessa has regularly shared photos and videos of her daughters Capri, Natalia, 17, and Bianka, 3 on social media in the wake of Calabasas helicopter crash in January that claimed the lives of nine people, including Kobe and their 13-year-old daughter Gianna.

Earlier this month, Vanessa commemorated a bittersweet Mother's Day at home with Capri, Natalia, and Bianka.

The three girls gave their mother a special book, titled Why I Love My Mom. "I love you so much @nataliabryant, Gianna, Bianka and Capri! Thank you!" Vanessa wrote on her Instagram Story.

Image zoom Vanessa Bryant Instagram

Eldest daughter Natalia shared a tribute to her mother with a collage of photos on Instagram. "Happy Mother’s Day!" she wrote, to which Vanessa replied: "Thank you. I love you principessa."

Vanessa also posted photos of the many gifts and bouquets of flowers she received from her friends and loved ones, including Rachel Zoe, Ciara, Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade.

Image zoom Vanessa Bryant

Image zoom Vanessa Bryant Instagram

April was also a month of bittersweet memories for the Bryant family as they marked their first Easter since the crash, as well as Vanessa and Kobe's wedding anniversary, the announcement of his Hall of Fame induction, and his sports fantasy novel Season One becoming a New York Times Best Seller.