Vanessa Bryant’s Daughter Bianka, 3, Adorably Interrupts Sister Natalia’s TikTok Video Again

Bianka, 3, made another unexpected cameo in one of her 17-year-old sister Natalia’s TikTok videos

Vanessa Bryant’s daughter has stolen the show once again!

Vanessa and Kobe Bryant’s daughter Bianka made another unexpected cameo in one of her older sister Natalia’s TikTok videos — much to the delight of everyone involved.

While making a TikTok on Friday with Sabrina Ionescu, a WNBA rookie who was a mentee of the late NBA star, the pair were joined towards the end by Bianka, who popped up right in front of the camera. With a big smile on her face, the three-year-old showed off her best dance moves, as Natalia, 17, and Ionescu, 22, broke out into laughter.

“Another B.B. special!” Vanessa wrote on Instagram alongside the adorable footage, adding that even before her closeup, “Bianka was humming the song the whole time.”

"We killed this," Ionescu added in her own post, adding a crying with laughter emoji.

Bianka’s latest TikTok appearance comes about two months after she last crashed one of Natalia’s videos.

In April, while Natalia was was making a TikTok with two of her cousins to Camp Rock‘s “We Rock,” Bianka surprised her family members by sliding into frame in the middle of their dance.

As Bianka danced on her own, her big sister and cousins stood in disbelief in the background, before clapping and cheering her on. “Little sister. Bianka Bella ❤️BB Kiddo 😊,” Vanessa, 38, captioned the clip.

Vanessa’s latest family video came just days after she revealed she had gotten tattoos in honor of her late husband and daughter Gianna, who died alongside seven others in January.

"I wanted my boo boo's @kobebryant sweet message transferred on me," she wrote in the caption for one series of videos, in which tattoo artist Nikko Hurtado inked a spot on her neck. Vanessa later noted that she received the tattoos back in February.

In response to the social media share, Hurtado wrote, “Truly honored to give you something to keep with you my friend. 🙏🏼.”

Earlier this month, Vanessa commemorated what would have been Gianna's eighth-grade graduation.