Vanessa Bryant Celebrates 'Sweet' Daughter Bianka's 6th Birthday: 'We Love You So Much'

Vanessa Bryant shares Bianka as well as daughters Natalia, 19, Capri, 3, and Gianna, who died at age 13, with late husband Kobe Bryant

Published on December 6, 2022 10:26 PM
Photo: vanessa bryant/instagram

Vanessa Bryant is celebrating another trip around the sun for her daughter Bianka Bella.

On Monday, the mom of four shared a carousel of photos on Instagram featuring Bianka — whom she shares with late husband Kobe Bryant — as well as a selfie of the pair in honor of her daughter's 6th birthday.

"Happy 6th Birthday sweet Bianka Bella! We love you so much baby! Xoxo ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️😘 😘😘 🎂 🎉🥳🎁," she wrote in the caption.

vanessa bryant/instagram

A slew of Vanessa's celebrity friends also wished Bianka a happy birthday in the comments section. "We love you so much Princess BB!!❤️" wrote Ciara, while Rachel Zoe said, "Angel babes." Tia Mowry simply commented, "HBD 🎉🎊."

Vanessa's oldest child Natalia Bryant, 19, also commented on the post, writing, "Woohoo!!! Happy Birthday Bb❤️❤️."

In addition to Bianka and Natalia, Vanessa, 40, also shares daughters Capri, 3, and Gianna, who died at age 13, with her late husband. The NBA legend died alongside Gianna and seven others in a tragic helicopter crash in January 2020.

In July, Vanessa and her daughters traveled to Italy to visit the city where the late Lakers player grew up for much of his childhood after his father moved the family overseas following his own NBA retirement. Vanessa documented the meaningful stop in their Italian travels on Instagram.

"Visited Reggio Calabria, a city my husband lived in when he was about 8 years old. ❤️," she captioned photos of the area. The first picture showed her two younger daughters posing in the street, while other shots captured sights around the city.

One month prior, the family visited Kobe's childhood home in Philadelphia, posing for photos outside.

Alongside the photograph of the foursome, Vanessa shared a throwback picture of Kobe playing basketball as a teen. In the same social media post, Vanessa included an image of a manicure with "KOBE" spelled out on the nails.

The former model captioned the series of photographs with a single red heart emoji, tagging the location as Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

