Vanessa Bryant Celebrates Daughter Capri Kobe's 1st Birthday: 'Named After Her Dearly Missed Daddy'

"God Bless you sweet princess," Vanessa Bryant said in honor of her youngest child turning 1

Vanessa Bryant is celebrating her youngest daughter's first birthday nearly five months after the death of husband Kobe Bryant and daughter Gianna.

On Saturday, the proud mother of four, 38, shared a heartfelt birthday tribute to daughter Capri on Instagram as the little one turned 1. Vanessa posted a loving throwback photo of herself and Kobe cradling their baby girl, whose middle name is a namesake for her basketball legend father.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Happy 1st Birthday Capri! Mommy, Daddy, Nani, Gigi and BB love you SO much!!!" Vanessa captioned the post. "God Bless you sweet princess. ❤️ Capri Kobe Bryant a.k.a. 'Koko-Bean' named after her dearly missed daddy, Kobe Bean Bryant ❤️."

"We miss you SO much Gigi and Daddy," added Vanessa, who is also mom to daughters Natalia, 17, and Bianka, 3.

When the couple welcomed baby Capri last June, the Los Angeles Lakers star announced the happy news on Instagram, writing: "We are beyond excited that our baby girl ‘Koko’ has arrived!! #bryantbunch #4princesses #blessed."

Vanessa has previously shared how much baby Capri resembles both Gianna and Kobe, with her dad's eyes.

Image zoom Kobe Bryant, daughter Capri Leon Bennett/Getty; Vanessa Bryant/Instagram

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories

"Happy 14th Birthday Gigi! ❤️" Natalia wrote on Instagram at the time. "I miss your smile everyday but I know you’re always smiling down on us from heaven with daddy. I LOVE YOU. 👼."

Vanessa also marked her own birthday on May 5, with her daughters throwing a sweet celebration for their mom. Natalia gifted her a birthday card, in which she wrote, "You are strongest person I know and I am so grateful to have you as my mom!"

RELATED VIDEO: Vanessa Bryant Shares Photo of Daughters' Sweet Birthday Celebration for Her in May

Mother's Day was another bittersweet day without Kobe and Gianna. Vanessa commemorated the holiday by staying at home with her girls.

The sisters gave their matriarch a special book, titled Why I Love My Mom. "I love you so much @nataliabryant, Gianna, Bianka and Capri! Thank you!" Vanessa wrote on her Instagram Story.