Vanessa Bryant shared a loving tribute on behalf of their entire family, including her late husband Kobe Bryant and their daughter Gianna

Vanessa Bryant Celebrates Daughter Bianka's 4th Birthday: 'You Bring So Much Sunshine to Our Days'

Vanessa Bryant is making sure her daughter Bianka feels the birthday love.

In honor of her daughter turning 4 on Saturday, the proud mom shared a loving message on behalf of their entire family, including her late husband Kobe Bryant and their daughter Gianna, who were killed in a January helicopter crash alongside seven others.

“Happy 4th Birthday Bianka! We love you sooooooo much. You bring so much sunshine to our days,” Vanessa, 38, wrote on social media alongside a smiling snap of the birthday girl.

“God bless you baby girl. Love, Mommy, Daddy, Nani, Gigi and Koko,” she added, going on to give a shout-out to 17-year-old daughter Natalia as well as baby Capri, who celebrated her first birthday over the summer.

Vanessa Bryant and her daughters

Vanessa went on to share another sweet post, sharing a playful photo of her baby girl posing in front of a Christmas tree. “My baby is 4! Happy birthday Bianka!” she captioned the snapshot, as her close pal Ciara commented, “Happy Birthday BB! We love you so much Princess.”

Natalia also took to social media to wish her younger sister a happy birthday.

“Happy Birthday B.B Kiddo 🌟Four Years Old Already....Such A Big Girl Now!” the 17-year-old captioned a pair of photos, one of which pictured the pair posing together with their late sister Gianna.

The family celebration took place a week after Vanessa marked the 21st anniversary of the day she met her late husband.

"Love at first sight 11/27/99 #21," she wrote on Instagram at the time, along with a photo of the couple, who went on to wed two years later, sharing a loving embrace at Disneyland.

In the months since the tragic crash, Vanessa has marked many milestones she would have shared with her late husband, including what would have been his 42nd birthday.

"To my baby~ Happy birthday. I love you and miss you more than I can ever explain. I wish you and Gigi were here to celebrate YOU! I wish I could make you your fav food or a birthday cake with my Gigi," she wrote in August.

“As much as I want to cry, I put a smile on my face to make our daughters days shine a little brighter. I’m not the strong one, they are,” she added. “They’re strong and resilient. I’m sure you’re proud of them. They put a smile on my face everyday.”

Kobe Bryant and Vanessa Bryant

Natalia also shared a tribute on Instagram. "Happy Birthday Dad ❤️ I miss your smile, laugh and big bear hugs. Happy Birthday to the best movie buddy I could have ever asked for,” she wrote.