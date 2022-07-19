Bryant, 40, has been traveling through Italy with her daughters since earlier this month

Vanessa Bryant Brings Daughters to the Italian City Where Kobe Bryant Lived as a Child: Photos

Vanessa Bryant never misses an opportunity to honor her husband.

Over the past month, Bryant, 40, has shared photos of her travels through Italy with daughters Capri, 3, Bianka, 5, and Natalia, 19. Recently, their Italian travels took a stop in a very meaningful place, which Bryant documented on Instagram.

"Visited Reggio Calabria, a city my husband lived in when he was about 8 years old. ❤️," she captioned photos of the area. The first picture shows her two younger daughters posing in the street, while other shots capture sights around the city.

Late husband Kobe Bryant spent much of his childhood in Italy, where his father moved the family after he retired from the NBA. His dad began playing abroad before moving back to the U.S. in 1991.

Vanessa is also mom to late daughter Gianna, whom she shares with Kobe, both of whom died in a tragic helicopter crash in January 2020, alongside seven others.

Last month, Vanessa and her daughters visited Kobe's childhood home in Philadelphia, posing for photos outside.

Alongside the photograph of the foursome, Vanessa shared a throwback photo of her late love playing basketball as a teen. In the same social media post, Vanessa included an image of a manicure with "KOBE" spelled out on the nails.

The former model captioned the series of photographs with a single red heart emoji, while tagging the location as Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

In May, Vanessa and Natalia both honored Gianna on what would have been her 16th birthday. For her tribute, Vanessa shared a video she narrated, in the same style as her late husband Kobe Bryant's award-winning animated short Dear Basketball, featuring cartoon sketches of her late daughter and her passion for the sport her family loved so dearly.

"Dear Gianna, from the first time you imagined winning a WNBA championship, I knew one thing was real — you were special," Vanessa said in the voiceover. "You came from greatness, but it was never about what you inherited. It was about what you gave to others."

She continued, "When someone stands up for gender equality, I see you standing up alongside them. And every time someone plays her hardest, I know that's you on the court. Love you always, basketball."