Vanessa Bryant's Daughters Bianka and Capri Wear Dad and Sister's Jerseys at WNBA All-Star Game

Vanessa Bryant's youngest daughters wore special looks to root on women's basketball's biggest stars this week.

On Wednesday evening, Vanessa, 39, attended the WNBA All-Star Game in Las Vegas alongside her daughters, Bianka and Capri. For the night out, Bianka, 4, sported late dad Kobe Bryant's Los Angeles Lakers' No. 24 jersey, while Capri, 2, wore late sister Gigi's No. 2 jersey from Kobe's Mamba Academy.

"Capri repping our Gigi #MAMBACITA at the @wnba All Star Game ❤️#2 ❤️," Vanessa wrote alongside a snapshot of Capri at the game, as she added, "B.B. repping Daddy. ❤️#8#24 ❤️ @wnba All Star Game," alongside a pic of Bianka.

In another post, Vanessa posed beside her two little girls, as she also shared a photograph of Bianka and Capri hanging with older sister Natalia, 18, in the sports arena.

In January 2020, Kobe and Gianna died in a tragic helicopter crash alongside seven others.

Last month, Vanessa and the family members of those who died reached a settlement agreement in the wrongful death lawsuit against the company that owned the helicopter involved. The terms of the agreement have been kept confidential, according to court documents filed in Los Angeles in June and obtained by PEOPLE.

The helicopter's pilot Ara Zobayan died in the crash along with Kobe, Gigi, John Altobelli, 56, Keri Altobelli, 46, Alyssa Altobelli, 14, Sarah Chester, 45, Payton Chester, 13, and Christina Mauser, 38. The group had been on their way to a youth basketball game at Kobe's Mamba Academy in Thousand Oaks when the helicopter crashed into a mountain.

Earlier this year, while chatting with PEOPLE for the Women Changing the World issue, Vanessa spoke about dealing with the grief of losing her husband and daughter.