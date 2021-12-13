Vanessa Bryant captured photos of daughters Capri, 2, Bianka, 5, and Natalia, 18, as they looked mesmerized by the ice skating characters

Vanessa Bryant Shares Cute Photos from Disney on Ice with Her 3 Daughters: 'Christmas Tradition'

Vanessa Bryant is enjoying a Christmas tradition with her daughters.

On Sunday, Vanessa and her three daughters, Capri, 2, Bianka, 5, and Natalia, 18, spent the day together at a showing of Disney on Ice, which Vanessa noted on Instagram is a "Christmas tradition" for her family.

During the event, Vanessa snapped several photos of her daughters as they looked mesmerized by the different characters performing on the ice.

She also treated her daughters to princess snow cones, as seen in a selfie of the group of four.

Also over the weekend, Natalia marked the completion of her freshman fall semester at the University of Southern California by sharing an action-packed video on Instagram to document college life so far as a Trojan.

The clip starts out with Natalia donning a USC letterman jacket and doing a sassy hair flip. "semester 1 @uscedu ✅🥳," she captioned the compilation of moments, which featured memories with friends at Disneyland, parties and concerts.

In March, Vanessa, 39, announced her eldest daughter got into the prestigious university by sharing a video of Natalia reacting to the news. "I got in!" said Natalia, who wore a USC sweatshirt as she jumped up and down.

Vanessa shared her excitement for Natalia's college acceptance in the accompanying caption, writing that late husband Kobe Bryant would have been "so proud" of the teenager's accomplishments.

"Tears of joy," Vanessa wrote. "I'm SO happy for you Nani! I know daddy is so PROUD OF YOU. I am so PROUD OF YOU!!"