Vanessa Bryant and her daughters Natalia, 19, Bianka, 5, and Capri, 2, enjoyed a trip to Anguilla where they celebrated Easter together as a family

Vanessa Bryant and her daughters enjoyed a special Easter celebration in the sunshine.

On Monday, Bryant shared a series of sweet photos on Instagram from a trip to Anguilla over the weekend with her daughters Natalia, 19, Bianka, 5, and Capri, 2. The family celebrated Easter Sunday together while soaking up the sun in the Caribbean.

For the holiday, the girls decorated Easter eggs and even received a special visit from the Easter bunny. In one cute selfie from their vacation, Bryant and Bianka give each other a smooch, which Bryant captioned, "Easter kisses 🐣"

The Bryants started their Easter celebrations early with a trip to Disney California Adventure Park last week.

Vanessa shared a series of images on Instagram from their adventures including daughters, Bianka and Capri proudly showing off their 'Eggstravaganza' scavenger hunt cards, Easter decorations at the park and a selfie while on a ride. She also posted a close-up of her Easter-themed manicure.

"Disney Easter Egg Hunting 🐰 🥚 🐭 🏰💕," she captioned the post.

Last weekend, her oldest daughter Natalia was in attendance at the wedding of Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz. Natalia rocked a plunging teal Roberto Cavalli gown paired with a silver clutch purse and matching heels. She finished the look with a sleek braided ponytail.

"Had the most amazing time this weekend celebrating the love of two of the sweetest people I know ❤️," Natalia captioned the post. "Nicola and Brooklyn, thank you so much for having me. You two are so incredibly loved. Congratulations @nicolaannepeltz @brooklynbeckham."

Vanessa raved about the look in the comment section, writing, "GORGEOUS!!!! 😍❤️🔥😘," and shared photos on her own Instagram, adding, "My baby! 😍🥰❤️😘."

