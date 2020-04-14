Vanderpump Rules Alum Vail Bloom Welcomes Second Child, a Son: 'I'm in Love'

Image zoom Brian To/Shutterstock

Vail Bloom is now a mom of two!

On Sunday, the actress, 37, revealed that she recently welcomed her second child, a baby boy. Bloom, who’s also mom to daughter Charlie Olivia Grace (who turns 2 later this year), did not reveal her new addition’s name.

“Didn’t realize it but guess I was waiting for #nationalsiblingsday to announce that: Charlie has a new baby brother and she’s THRILLED! 🍼👶🏼💗,” she wrote on Instagram, sharing a photo of herself with the two little ones in her lap.

Replying to one commenter asking about motherhood to a son, Bloom wrote that she instantly fell in love: “I’m in LOVE already and I really didn’t think it was possible to like anything except girls after Charlie! I love having a boy!💙”

In response to another follower asking how Bloom — who appeared in the third season of Bravo’s Vanderpump Rules — is handling a second child, she wrote that it’s “crazy,” adding that Charlie has taken to her new little sibling.

“So far so good; we’re lucky!!” she wrote about her daughter assuming the role of big sister. “Guess I’m blessed (said ironically) 😎.”

In the comment section, Bloom also remarked on having two children within two years, admitting that the double parenting workload is exhausting, but still rewarding.

“Have you had 2 under 2 before?!” she wrote. “… it’s a timeless jumbled beautiful mess I’m just happy I got the free hand to make the post!”

The Young and the Restless actress kept her second pregnancy under wraps, making baby No. 2’s arrival even more of a delightful surprise to her unsuspecting fans.

When one follower wrote that she didn’t even know Bloom was pregnant, the star acknowledged her secrecy, noting that social distancing amid the coronavirus pandemic somewhat stifled her abilities to break the news.

“I know! I was planning to tell you and wanted to do more photos but alas time slipped by and then the quarantine!!!! Someday soon hopefully,” wrote Bloom.