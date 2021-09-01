New moms Lala Kent, Scheana Shay, Brittany Cartwright and Stassi Schroeder posed for photos with their newest additions

Vanderpump Rules Stars Reunite with Their Babies: 'Finally Got All the Bubs Together'

The next generation of Vanderpump babies has officially met!

On Tuesday, several past and present stars of Bravo's Vanderpump Rules shared photos on Instagram of a recent reunion they had at The Grove in Los Angeles, with each of the new moms bringing along their babies for the occasion.

Lala Kent shares daughter Ocean, 5 months, with fiancé Randall Emmett; Brittany Cartwright shares son Cruz Michael, 4 months, with husband Jax Taylor; Stassi Schroeder shares daughter Hartford Charlie Rose, 7 months, with husband Beau Clark; and Scheana Shay shares daughter Summer Moon, 4 months, with fiancé Brock Honey Davies.

"Mamas day out! We finally got all the bubs together! 🤍," Shay, 36, captioned her post, while Schroeder, 33, joked on her page, "We used to pose with cocktails."

"Cruz with all of his GF's 💕😂😍 #HartfordOceanSummerCruz," Cartwright, 32, captioned hers.

In September 2020, Kent, 30, told Entertainment Tonight about the very "real" pregnancy pact she had with her reality TV costars.