'Vanderpump Rules' Star Kristina Kelly Welcomes First Baby, Son River — See the Sweet Photo!

Kristina Kelly is a mom!

The Vanderpump Rules star, 35, welcomed her first child with partner Max Ville, posting a photo of the newborn to her Instagram page on Sunday.

"You're more than I could have ever dreamed of," Kelly captioned a pic of her baby boy sleeping in his crib with his arms stretched above his head, wrapped in a blanket. "Welcome to the world River 🤍."

Offering their congratulations, castmates from Vanderpump Rules past and present gushed over the adorable image.

"The most perfect little angel boy I have ever seen and I'm not being dramatic," said fellow mom Stassi Schroeder, who just announced she is pregnant with baby No. 2, a boy, just a couple of weeks ago. She and husband Beau Clark are parents to daughter Hartford Charlie Rose, 2.

"He's perfect!!!!! 😍😍😍😍😍," commented Scheana Shay, who still has a post-labor pic of her daughter with husband Brock Davies — Summer Moon Honey, born April 2021 — pinned to the top of her page.

Multiple fans of the Bravo show also dropped their own "congrats" and multiple heart emojis.

Kristina Kelly's son River. Kristina Kelly Instagram

In February, Kelly spoke to Entertainment Tonight about how excited she was for her new arrival.

"I've wanted to be a mom forever," she told the outlet during a joint interview with Shay. "I feel like my entire life, literally, like even when I was little, my mom said I would take care of the other kids at daycare and stuff, try to change diapers."

Plus, she said that she's always playing mediator. "I've always been the voice of reason and the person who's like, 'Guys, could we just all get along?" she shared, adding, "I feel like I've always tried to be a little bit of a mom, so there's so many things to look forward to."

First appearing on season 2 of Vanderpump Rules, the show's former server at SUR restaurant was a regular on the hit series through season 7 and made a return in season 10, which is currently airing.

Throughout her pregnancy, Kelly has been sharing various photos of her growing belly in photo shoots featured on Instagram. "29 weeks of growing you 🌱," she wrote on Jan. 2.

Expressing constant wonder over birthing new life, "Still in awe that there's a little beating heart in my belly 🥺," the Heartspring skincare founder wrote on Feb. 3. One week later, Kelly posted a black-and-white photo of herself beaming in a flowy, white dress.

"Motherhood, I'm so excited for you."

As for her boyfriend of over a decade, the new dad appears to be a bit more private. "I'm not on Bravo, kindly please don't request," the DJ and musician wrote to his own private profile.

Last January, Kelly posted a photo of the pair, smooching his cheek during a sunset. "12 years down, forever to go."