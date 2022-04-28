Vanderpump Rules' Scheana Shay and Brock Davies Celebrate Daughter Summer Moon's 1st Birthday

Happy birthday, Summer Moon!

Scheana Shay celebrated her daughter's 1st birthday on Tuesday, and she marked the special day with a sweet tribute on Instagram.

"I cannot believe my angel is already a year old! The time really does fly," the proud mom wrote alongside photos of Summer. "@summermoon you are strong, fearless, smart, funny, and so much more. My little sour patch kid, there is nothing I won't do for you. I will always be here for you my sweet rainbow baby. You really are a dream come true! HBD baby girl! 🥺🌈🥳."

"One year full of memories with this angel 💗 hbd summer moon," Shay added in a second post Wednesday, sharing a video highlighting her little girl's eventful first year.

Scheana Scheana Scheana

Left: Credit: Scheana/Instagram Center: Credit: Scheana/Instagram Right: Credit: Scheana/Instagram

Brock Honey Davies also shared a tribute to his little girl, posting his own video montage bonding with Summer over the past year.

"Today is both of my girls birthday," he captioned the video, referring to one of two children he has from a previous marriage. "HAPPY BIRTHDAY, I hope all your wishes come true girls ❄️ ☀️."

The Vanderpump Rules stars — who got engaged in July 2021 — also threw an all-pink picnic party for their little girl, filling their yard with pink rainbow decorations and balloons that spelled out Summer's name.

Scheana Scheana Scheana

Left: Credit: Scheana/Instagram Center: Credit: Scheana/Instagram Right: Credit: Scheana/Instagram

The party also featured a ball pit, bounce house, pool, custom macarons and cookies printed with photos of Summer.

Several other Vanderpump Rules stars joined the family's festivities. In one photo, Shay posed with Summer alongside Lala Kent and her daughter Ocean, 13 months, and Brittany Cartwright and her son Cruz Michael, who turned 1 earlier this month.

Another snap shows members of the Vanderpump Rules cast jumping in a bounce house together.

"Summer's first birthday was absolutely MAGICAL!✨A huge thank you to @picnic_and_petal for making it SO special! Every detail of her party was perfect," Shay wrote, sharing photos from the fun-filled day in a post Wednesday. "I was overwhelmed with emotions this week in the best way possible. I can't believe my baby girl is growing up so quickly! Thank you to everyone who came and showered her with love (and lots of presents) 🌈."

Since welcoming Summer last year, Shay and Davies have been mulling over how and when they will expand their family of three. While their little one has been a "very good baby" so far, Shay said she isn't sure if she wants to carry another child.

"I don't know if I want to do this again," she told PEOPLE in September 2021. "It won't be a better pregnancy."

That being said, the engaged couple has "had a conversation" about the possibility of adoption or using a surrogate in the future.

"Obviously, with this pregnancy, we did have issues on the back end through labor and that," Davies said at the time. "So we've already talked about that briefly. But we'll give it some time. A couple of months, at least."

Agreeing with Davies' sentiment, Shay shared their hopeful next steps but clarified that they won't be expecting a second child "anytime soon."