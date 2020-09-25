Vanderpump Rules' Katie Maloney Has 'Zero FOMO' Over Not Being Pregnant Alongside Castmates

"Sometimes it just takes time and doesn't always happen the first try," Katie Maloney-Schwartz responded to an Instagram comment on Thursday

Katie Maloney-Schwartz knows that her journey toward motherhood is her own unique one.

On Thursday, the Vanderpump Rules star touched on her family expansion plans in a reply to a user on Instagram, who had commented on a photo of Maloney-Schwartz and husband Tom Schwartz kissing about how Maloney-Schwartz might be feeling considering three of her current and former castmates are currently expecting babies.

"How much fomo do you want to bet Katie is having right now. Literally other than Kristen [Doute] shes the odd one out and you know how much she loves that," the user wrote in response to another who'd commented, "I'm ready for a baby announcement from them" with a heart-eyes emoji.

In Maloney-Schwartz's reply, shared by Comments by Celebs affiliate Comments by Bravo, the 33-year-old reality star said, "Zero fomo. I'm so happy for my friends and really enjoying being along for their journey."

She went on to add of herself and her husband of four years, "It will happen for us when it's right. Sometimes it just takes time and doesn't always happen the first try."

Aside from starring on Vanderpump Rules, whose production is on hold indefinitely due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Maloney-Schwartz recently launched her new podcast titled You're Gonna Love Me, where she aims to highlight that there's more to her than what you see on TV.

"I had an idea of wanting to start a podcast last year," Maloney-Schwartz, who has been a cast member on the Bravo series since 2013, told PEOPLE last month. "And so it's been just a labor of love — trying to really flesh out the idea and the concept of what I wanted it to be, what I wanted people to get out of it, who I wanted to talk to and what subjects I wanted to cover."

And she's no stranger to living her life in the public eye. "Being on reality TV and having my life be open to millions of people, I've definitely been labeled a lot of things and put in boxes, people having opinions and judging me for things that they see on the show," she said. "And I understood where a lot of them were coming from, and a lot of the reasons why I was being viewed or thought of in certain ways."

"But I'm just like, 'Damn, there's like a lot more to me than just this,' " added Maloney-Schwartz. "I know I can be a bitch, I can be brutally honest. My delivery can be a little harsh or brash, but, at the end of the day, I'm still a person with multiple layers to me."

Her castmates who are currently expecting babies are Brittany Cartwright and Lala Kent, as well as Vanderpump Rules alum Stassie Schroeder.

Kent, 30, revealed this past weekend that her first child on the way with fiancé Randall Emmett will be a girl, sharing a video of a skydiver touching down in a pink parachute.

Cartwright, 31, and Jax Taylor announced their own baby news on Monday. Holding up several sonograms in the photos she shared on Instagram, Cartwright smiled while she and her husband, 41, cradled her baby bump together.