Vanderpump Rules' Jax Taylor Can't Wait to Become a Dad: 'I Want to Be in the PTA'

When Vanderpump Rules viewers first met Jax Taylor, he was a bad-boy bartender known for breaking hearts. Now, he’s a married man — and eager to have babies with bride Brittany Cartwright.

“We cannot wait to start a family,” Cartwright, 30, tells PEOPLE exclusively in this week’s issue. “I cannot wait to be a mom, and Jax cannot wait to be a dad. He talks about it all the time. I think he’s getting more excited than I am even, which I never thought would be possible.”

The couple exchanged vows June 29 in front of 240 guests on the Kentucky Castle’s sweeping grounds. The fairy tale-themed affair included tributes to the groom’s father, Ronald Cauchi, who died of cancer in December 2017. (They kept an open chair in his memory, along with a photo, flowers and his ashes.)

Ronald’s legacy and the “sacrifices” he made during Taylor’s childhood are inspiring the reality star to want children of his own soon.

“My dad was always there for me,” says Taylor, 40. “My dad worked extremely hard. We lived in the suburbs, but my dad had to work very hard for us to have everything. That’s my goal. Work as hard as I can and build a few businesses here so I can spend as much time as I can with my kids, because I want to be a part of everything that they do.”

“I want to be the coach,” he adds. “I want to be in the PTA. I want to be a soccer dad, a gymnastics dad, whatever it is. I just want to be part of it all. I’m working hard right now to build up a good future.”

